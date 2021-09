The Covid-19 pandemic has been characterised by shortage after shortage of important “things”: food, masks, hand sanitiser, ventilators, oxygen, hospital beds and now blood vials.This shortage of things has triggered bouts of panic buying and hoarding – giving those that do the illusion of protection by surrounding themselves with items in short supply. To our great shame in the developed world, even vaccines are being hoarded by some countries while being longed for by others.In other ways it has put a spotlight on areas where there has always been a shortage, such as in health and social care. There...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO