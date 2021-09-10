CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Dollar City’s Harvest Festival 2021 shines brighter than ever

By Susan and Simon Veness
attractionsmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver Dollar City’s Harvest Festival has added an extravaganza of all things pumpkin to its Crafts, Cowboys, and Pumpkins event. As part of a half-million-dollar “Pumpkins In The City” expansion in honor of their 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo. is packing the park with more pumpkins than ever before.

attractionsmagazine.com

North Coast Journal

2021 Apple Harvest Festival Canceled

Sad to say, but it looks like the Friendly City's annual Apple Harvest Festival will be put on the shelf again this year. Organizers had hoped to offer a limited and safe event this year, but didn't feel that was possible. The annual event that sees the whole town transformed...
FORTUNA, CA
WAFB.com

September’s harvest moon shines this weekend

(Gray News) - The September full moon lights up the night sky at the end of the weekend. Known as the harvest moon, the celestial offering will peak Monday evening at 7:55 p.m. EDT. “The moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Sunday evening through...
ASTRONOMY
sandiegomagazine.com

Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival 2021

Https://coastalrootsfarm.org/event/sukkot-harvest-festival-2021/. Coastal Roots Farm hosts its 9th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The family-friendly festival is the biggest event of the year, inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall season and all it brings.
FESTIVAL
Petoskey News-Review

Boyne City's Harvest Festival returns next weekend

BOYNE CITY — Boyne City will again be celebrating the return of autumn as it welcomes back its annual Harvest Festival next weekend. The event — scheduled for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 — was canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, it returns this year bringing live music, kids games, activities, merchants and more to the streets of downtown Boyne City.
BOYNE CITY, MI
hooplanow.com

Sunflower and Harvest Festival

Fall is alive at Bloomsbury Farm! Come enjoy all of our farm fun attractions, sunflower fields, pumpkin patch, photo ops, and more! You won't want to miss our annual Sunflower Festival and Harvest Festival!. **We are open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM between...
FESTIVAL
Source of the Spring

Harvest Moon Festival at Veterans Plaza

Silver Spring Town Center Inc. will be hosting the 8th Annual Harvest Moon Festival tomorrow (Sunday, September 19). The festival, which will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring, will feature a Community Drum Circle, as well as performances by all-female Afro-Brazilian band Batalá Washington, Santa Fe-based Marimba band Polyphony Marimba, and Silver Spring Flow Arts.
SILVER SPRING, MD
wcyb.com

Dollywood's yearly Harvest Festival to open on September 24

In a few days it will officially be fall, and that means harvest time at Dollywood. The yearly Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights opens on Friday, September 24. Guests can expect popular displays like the pumpkin spider, pumpkin dance party and Dolly-inspired displays. The festival runs through October 30.
FESTIVAL
attractionsmagazine.com

HalloWeekends stalk Cedar Point’s pathways once again

HalloWeekends rise from a long slumber and once again takes over Cedar Point’s nighttime scene, with five indoor haunted houses, six scare zones, and 10 live shows — plus daytime family-friendly fun for the kids!. Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, gives visitors even more reason to scream during their 150th...
SANDUSKY, OH
NewsChannel 36

Harvest Festival returns to Corning in-person

CORNING, NY (WENY) - Corning’s Gaffer District held its annual Harvest Fest starting this Friday. This was the first time the event was held in-person since the COVID pandemic started. From September 17th to 19th, people are invited to Market Street to enjoy local music, food, and activities offered from...
NBCMontana

Ronan's Harvest Festival returns Saturday, Trail of Bales on display

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ronan's annual Harvest Festival returns Saturday, and the fall hay bales decorating competition is on. Right now, 36 homes and businesses are in the Trail of Bales from Ronan to Pablo. Voting starts Saturday, along with other activities on the Glacier Bank lawn. You can enjoy food...
RONAN, MT
nwestiowa.com

Harvest Festival shows glimpse into past

SIOUX CENTER—Hundreds of children are set to visit Heritage Village in Sioux Center this Friday as part of the Harvest Festival. The annual event hosted by the Sioux Center Heritage Board allows the school children to participate in a number of activities and see life from another era. Heritage Village...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
attractionsmagazine.com

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride returns for the 2021 Halloween season

From Sept. 24 – Oct. 31, 2021, L.A’s famous Griffith Park will be the setting for the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, transporting guests to the strange town of Midnight Falls, where it’s always Halloween — and it’s always 1985. While celebrating the town’s 13th annual Halloween Festival for 1985, visitors...
ORLANDO, FL
fox17.com

Cheekwood's annual Harvest festival kicks off this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's harvest time in Middle Tennessee and Cheekwood's annual festival is kicking things off this weekend. Cheekwood Harvest begins September 18 and runs through October 31. Guests can walk through two pumpkin houses and stroll among oaks, maples, dogwoods and more. You can pick your own...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fremont Tribune

Youngsters display talent at Harvest Festival

PLATTSMOUTH – There are a lot of talented young people in this area as proud parents and friends observed at the 2021 Plattsmouth, Cass County Harvest Festival talent show last Friday. Held in the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main streets, 14 youngsters ages 3 to 10 performed dances both...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
southcountynews.org

Harvest Festival makes comeback in 2021

The Harvest Festival will return after a two-year hiatus for the 11th annual celebration. Fantastic fun for the whole family, the Harvest Festival organized by the Vicksburg Historical Society, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Historic Village on N. Richardson Street. As always, it is a free event.
FESTIVAL
bigsandymountaineer.com

Harvest Festival to replace Harvest Dinner, September 25

In lieu of the traditional Harvest Dinner, this year the ladies of the PCW at St. Margaret Mary's have decided to host a Harvest Festival instead. The Harvest Dinner has been hosted by the gals for over 40 years and has been the main fundraiser for the group. The funds raised help to provide scholarships to high school seniors, as well as to purchase necessary items for the Church and to provide other donations around the community. This year's event will be a joint fundraising effort with the Church's Youth Group. As PCW has always strived to support the youth of the community, they are collaborating with the kids this fall to help them raise funds for their upcoming retreat, as well as to raise the usual funds for scholarships and the like. The Youth Group, with the help of Judy Yirsa, has been planning a pilgrimage to Portugal, Spain, and France since 2019. Due to Covid-related delays, they have been blessed with the opportunity to take more time to raise funds before their trip that is now scheduled for June of 2022.
FESTIVAL
Fremont Tribune

Fun at the parade, harvest festival style

PLATTSMOUTH – As always, this year’s Kiddies, Farmers and Merchants Parade last Friday drew a big crowd as part of the Plattsmouth, Cass County Harvest Festival. It featured festival royalty, kids floats, plenty of music and school spirit. During the parade, Kennedy Miller, the 2020 festival sweetheart, passed her crown...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
Coast News

Taste of Wine: San Diego Spirits Festival back and better than ever

It’s been a triumphant 12th year for Liz Edwards, founder and director of San Diego Spirits Festival, which was bigger and better than ever before. This two-day festival ranked as one of the biggest “happy hours” in San Diego, with unlimited cocktails and entertainment. Some of the most creative mixologists...
SAN DIEGO, CA
attractionsmagazine.com

All-new Temecula Terror haunt announces mazes and attractions

This October, Southern California is offering a hauntingly-good time with Temecula Terror, the all-new horrifying haunt on select dates Oct. 1-31, 2021, at Galway Downs in the hills of the Temecula Valley Wine Country. The first-year event — dubbed an indie haunt with local roots — was created by area...
LIFESTYLE

