Silver Dollar City’s Harvest Festival 2021 shines brighter than ever

In lieu of the traditional Harvest Dinner, this year the ladies of the PCW at St. Margaret Mary's have decided to host a Harvest Festival instead. The Harvest Dinner has been hosted by the gals for over 40 years and has been the main fundraiser for the group. The funds raised help to provide scholarships to high school seniors, as well as to purchase necessary items for the Church and to provide other donations around the community. This year's event will be a joint fundraising effort with the Church's Youth Group. As PCW has always strived to support the youth of the community, they are collaborating with the kids this fall to help them raise funds for their upcoming retreat, as well as to raise the usual funds for scholarships and the like. The Youth Group, with the help of Judy Yirsa, has been planning a pilgrimage to Portugal, Spain, and France since 2019. Due to Covid-related delays, they have been blessed with the opportunity to take more time to raise funds before their trip that is now scheduled for June of 2022.

