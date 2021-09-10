CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel C says she’s hoping for a Spice Girls reunion on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill a Spice Girls reunion happen on Dancing with the Stars this season? Contestant Mel C — aka Sporty Spice — doesn’t rule it out. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the DWTS season 30 premiere on Tuesday, she was asked whether we’ll see her group mates cheering her on in the ballroom.

Related
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
NJ.com

‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2021 cast: The full list of who’s competing on Season 30

The “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity cast list for Season 30 has been revealed, and it is a star-studded ballroom for the upcoming season. The reality dancing competition announced its full lineup on Wednesday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America” after revealing last month that YouTuber JoJo Siwa and U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee would be competing for the acclaimed Mirror Ball trophy.
TV SHOWS
TMZ.com

Spice Girls' 'Sporty Spice' Mel C Arrives for 'DWTS' Debut

Mel C is here to tell us what we really, really want -- and that would be ... that she's joining "Dancing With the Stars," so things are sure to get sporty!. The Spice Girls singer was spotted wearing a visor on her way to the ABC Studios lot Tuesday to get ready for some two-steppin' for the upcoming 30th season of 'DWTS.'
CELEBRITIES
Mel C
Mel B
#Dancing With The Stars#Abc Audio#The Spice Girls
Daily Mail

'I think we're on the same page!' Mel B hints that Victoria Beckham could REUNITE with the Spice Girls for their 25th Anniversary tour

Mel B has hinted that Victoria Beckham could join the Spice Girls for a reunion tour as she dropped the date of 2023 for another round of comeback concerts. The singer, 46, was a guest host of Steph's Packed Lunch in honour of Channel 4's Black To Front Day on Friday, and hinted that all the girls were finally 'on the same page together' with their current plans.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Will Melanie C bring some Spice (Girls) to ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want: a Spice Girls reunion on “Dancing with the Stars.” Isn’t that what we all want now that Melanie C is competing on Season 30? But that’s easier said than done for lots of reasons, the biggest of all being, oh, you know, COVID-19. “What’s so tough right now is getting here from the U.K. It’s really hard,” Sporty Spice told “Access Hollywood” (watch below). “It’s so bittersweet because I’m so excited to be on the show, but I can’t get my mum over and I don’t know how easy it’d...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Taps Amanda Kloots, Spice Girl Melanie C & Martin Kove, Among Others, For New Season

Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Brian Austin Green and The Bachelor‘s Matt James are among the celebrity cast members announced today for the new season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. The newcomers will join the previously announced Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa. The full line-up, revealed on today’s Good Morning America, includes: Country singer Jimmie Allen Spice Girl Melanie C Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) Melora Hardin (“The Office”) Social media star Olivia Jade Matt James (“The Bachelor”) Amanda Kloots (“The Talk”) Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby NBA star Iman Shumpert Popstar JoJo Siwa The celebrities will be paired with this year’s line-up of professional dancers: Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart. This year’s panel of judges will include Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Dancing With The Stars, hosted by Tyra Banks, returns live on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will be available on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Lorde Says She's "Not Built for Pop Star Life" in New Interview

Lorde is back! After releasing her third album, Solar Power, in August, the singer-songwriter covers the new issue of Vogue. In her intimate interview, Lorde opens up about why she leaves such big gaps between her albums—and why she needs to. "I’m a highly sensitive person," she says, which won't...
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Mel C, Brian Austin Green lead Dancing With the Stars line-up

The full line up for the upcoming season of 'Dancing With the Stars' has been revealed. Mel C, Amanda Kloots and Brian Austin Green will compete on the next season of 'Dancing With the Stars'. The celebrity dance contest will return to screens in the next few weeks and on...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Tom Bergeron Teases Move to NBC After Fans Hope for 'Dancing With the Stars' Return

Nearly two years after Tom Bergeron last entered the ballroom to host ABC's Dancing With the Stars, the ousted host is teasing that he has something new up his sleeve. As the dancing competition prepares to enter its 30th season later this month, Bergeron on Tuesday took to social media to hint at his next venture, which seems to include a major change of networks.
TV SHOWS
Bay News 9

Melanie C, Jimmy Allen, The Miz to compete on 'Dancing with the Stars'

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) — Melanie C from the British pop group the Spice Girls, county singing star Jimmy Allen and professional wrestler The Miz were among the final 13 cast members announced Wednesday for the 30th season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." The other cast members announced Wednesday at...
TV & VIDEOS
KATU.com

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 30's Derek Hough

On Monday September 20th, “Dancing with the Stars” returns for its milestone 30th season, with a lineup of celebrities including a real housewife, a bachelor, and a spice girl! And returning this year as a judge is Derek Hough. The six-time “DWTS” champion and award-winning choreographer joined us to share more about the upcoming season of dancing fun!
TV SHOWS

