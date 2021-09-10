CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

9/11, The Freshman Perspective

By tmnstaff
tigermedianet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen remembering the events of September 11, 2001, it’s common for a majority of Americans to think about where they were and what they were doing. However, enough time has passed that a whole generation of young adults can’t remember where they were or what they were doing: because they weren’t even alive yet.

tigermedianet.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Remembering 9/11, a different perspective

This weekend we remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks that touched the lives of many Americans 20 years ago. Today, there are many young people who were either just born or not alive yet when that fateful day shook the world. I was just nine...
AMERICAS
elonnewsnetwork.com

Global Experience class uses 9/11 to build international perspectives

As Director for Global Educational Initiatives Mark Dalhouse planned his COR 1100, The Global Experience, class this summer, the Taliban had just taken over the government of Afghanistan. For years, his class revolved around the tragic events of 9/11, but this year it became even more important. “It occurred to...
EDUCATION
Gazette

PERSPECTIVE: How 9/11 changed our country and our lives

We remember the day like it was yesterday. Clear blue skies, crisp fall air. And how quickly those hopeful blue skies became a backdrop for horror. Watching the planes — commercial jets turned into catastrophic missiles — hit the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and crash into the field in Pennsylvania. The fear, the anger, the uncertainty — but also the heroism. We remember the faces and names of the heroes of that day. From the firefighters and police officers who ran toward the danger, to the passengers of Flight 93 who pronounced “Let’s Roll” and then gave their own lives to save countless others.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Americans#Pentagon#The Marine Corps#Marine
Florida Weekly

REMEMBERING 9-11

SEPT. 11, 2001 — A DATE I PREFER NOT TO remember, even after 20 years. But I am a journalist. It is my job to record and remember. At the time, I was education editor for a publication in Venice. I was excited to cover President George W. Bush’s visit to Sarasota’s Emma E. Booker Elementary School. He was there with Florida Lt. Gov. Frank Brogan and Secretary of Education Rod Paige to promote a new reading program.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Fountain Hills Times

9/11 Tribute ongoing

This coming Saturday, Americans across the nation will pause to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a farm field in Shanksville, Pa. The Town of Fountain Hills is hosting a 9/11 Tribute throughout this week leading up to the anniversary date culminating in a ceremony at the Fountain Park Amphitheater at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
The Guardian

The children of 9/11

There were 3,051 children who lost a parent on September 11 2001. In the first of three episodes examining the reverberations of the attacks 20 years on, three of that group reflect on the weight of that private grief – and what it meant to grow up with it in the media spotlight.
RELATIONSHIPS
Recorder

‘As I See It’ by columnist Jon Huer: 9/11 in historical perspective

The Event — simply known as “Nine-Eleven“ —remains to this day one of the two most traumatic events in America’s recent history (the other being Pearl Harbor). The World Trade Center was America’s symbol of economic opulence and business power, the shining example of its financial prowess. Its destruction, along with the deaths of close to 3,000 souls, created a memory in the American psyche that is as unforgettable as it is unforgivable.
POLITICS
Corsicana Daily Sun

OPINION: 9/11 reflections

Few events illicit stronger visceral reactions for many Americans than mention of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Almost immediately, I’m back on Southern Illinois University’s campus. My disbelief turned to anger, as the events of that day came into focus. I didn’t go anywhere after seeing news reports of...
SOCIETY
Cornell University

Students explore 9/11 from multiple perspectives in new class

“I was just a month old when the attacks happened.”. “My mom has told me stories of carrying me around the house while we were watching the news.”. Most of the members of Cornell’s Class of 2023 were infants when the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 occurred. This fall, 20 of them are exploring that time period in a new class, “Introduction to the Humanities: Afterlives of 9-11.”
ITHACA, NY
So Md News.com

Teaching the history of 9/11

The events of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks have become memories that have been forever burned into the minds of those that lived it. Scott McComb, the supervisor of social studies for the Calvert County public school system, was about a month into his job when that defining day unfolded. “We were in an administration supervising meeting [when the attacks occurred]. ... It was one of those moments where you never forget where you were or what you were doing,” McComb said of that day. Jack Tuttle, the current social studies content specialist for Charles County public school system, was a teacher at La Plata High School the morning of the attack. Tuttle recalled how faculty first learned about the attacks and how the feelings changed from a “general interest” to “fear and concern” as the reality of the day set in. In the immediate aftermath, the question became how to help students make sense of what they had just seen. Tuttle said that in the days and weeks that followed, he tried to help students in his modern history class make sense of what they had just seen, and put together the dots of what had happened that day. “I was just trying to find the information that students had already been exposed to by the media and the news and trying to help them make sense of it as much as possible,” the teacher said. McComb said that in the first days after the attack, the faculty worked to make sure students felt safe and had teachers that listened to their concerns about what happened. As the years moved on, Calvert public schools marked the day with yearly commemorations of the attack in the form of an announcement and a moment of silence in memory of the victims. After a period of time, McComb said, the school system transitioned into teaching the event and the response as a historical event. Kevin Wright, supervisor of social studies for St. Mary’s County public school system, said that the Maryland State Department of Education provides a guide for how to teach about 9/11 to high schoolers. Current high school students were not born yet when the attacks occurred two decades ago. According to the High School U.S. History Framework provided on the state department of education website, the events of Sept. 11 are taught as a greater part of a lesson on domestic and foreign terrorism. Students discuss issues related to foreign and domestic terrorism, including the Sept. 11 attacks and the war on terror that followed. Students learn about these events as a way to discuss the United State’s response to both forms of terrorism in the years since. Teaching about the history of what happened can also be a tool in combatting the large amount of misinformation and conspiracy theories that have come in the wake of the event. Lisa Terlecki, a social studies teacher at Maurice J. McDonough High School in Charles, said that she hoped teaching students the facts of what happened can parse what is true and what was false about the attacks. “It gives you the opportunity to get that out in the air and address it,” Terlecki said. Terlecki also said it was important for students to discuss what they know about that day to give them a better understanding of what happened. “It’s just really important for kids to know that in the classroom it’s a safe space to respectfully bring that stuff up so we can respectfully explain why that conspiracy theory exists and why it’s incorrect,” she said.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy