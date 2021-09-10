CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hilton offering Disneyland special deals for a limited time

By Kayleen Padron
attractionsmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticipating Hilton Good Neighbor Hotels near Disneyland Resort are offering special offers now through Sep. 30. To kick off the Halloween season, Hilton has partnered with Disneyland to give guests staying at their nearby hotels 5% off regularly-priced tickets. In addition to the discount for the single- and multi-day Park Hopper tickets, Hilton will also throw in a daily food credit or premium Wi-Fi. Additionally, they’ll be offering a $10 Disney Dining Gift Card to sample all the autumn treats the parks have to offer.

attractionsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
attractionsmagazine.com

Gay Days Anaheim returns to the Disneyland Resort this weekend

About 2,500 people attended the first Gay Days Anaheim in 1998, but now the mix-in event attracts more than 30,000 guests to the Disneyland Resort. This year’s Gay Day Anaheim is taking place Sept. 17-19, 2021, with a jam-packed schedule that includes screenings, lectures, and discussions with stars including Jake Borelli (Levi on “Grey’s Anatomy”) and Broadway legends Audra McDonald, and Chita Rivera.
LIFESTYLE
attractionsmagazine.com

Looking forward to Disney Merriest Nites – DePaoli on DeParks

We recently got the news about a brand-new ticketed holiday party coming to Disneyland, called Disney Merriest Nites. Although Walt Disney World has had a hard-ticket holiday party for years now, this will be the first for Disneyland. During the new event, several Disney characters will be throwing their own mini-parties in six different lands throughout Disneyland. Mickey Mouse will be celebrating on Main Street, U.S.A., Miguel will be celebrating in Frontierland, Tiana is fittingly placed in New Orleans Square, Elsa in Fantasyland, Lilo & Stitch in Adventureland, and Buzz Lightyear in Tomorrowland. But what about Critter Country, Mickey’s Toontown and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Let’s imagine for a moment.
LIFESTYLE
KUTV

Celebrate Halloween in Disneyland with great travel deals

KUTV — Get Away Today is celebrating 31 years of business and Disneyland being BACK!. The team has been through thick and thin, and couldn’t be more excited to be helping guests get back to the Disneyland Resort. Some Get Away Today differences:. With Get Away Today, you pay less,...
TRAVEL
Bakersfield Now

Aaron Perlman gives you a tour of "Halloween Time" at Disneyland

Bakersfield; Ca — The Disneyland Resort and Disney's California Adventure has turned the "Magic Kingdom" into its Halloween Time layout. This year marks the 20th celebration of the Haunted Mansion Holiday featuring Jack Skellington from the "Nightmare Before Christmas Movie". You can also visit the new Carsland characters in their new "cars-tumes" and see the Coco characters in the Festival de la Familia presentation at Disney's California Adventure.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Haunted Mansion Holiday#Hilton#Wi Fi
attractionsmagazine.com

Legoland Windsor Resort celebrates Brick-or-Treat with Lord Vampyre

Starting Oct. 14 through Halloween, Legoland Windsor Resort will be bringing Lord Vampyre back to celebrate the annual Brick-or-Treat event. New this year is Lord Vampyre’s Creepy Crypt Trail, with surprise treats around every corner. In addition to the trail, a new harbor show, Monster Rocker’s Fangtastic Pumpkin Trail, and a spooky new Lego building will make its debut.
LIFESTYLE
attractionsmagazine.com

PHOTOS: Creations Shop, new merchandise location, now open at Epcot

Creations Shop, the new flagship merchandise location at Epcot, officially opened its doors today — marking yet another milestone in the ongoing transformation of the park. Creations Shop, according to Disney, “celebrates Disney’s legacy of creativity by honoring the nostalgia of Epcot’s past and the exciting promises of Epcot’s future.” Disney Imagineers utilized one-of-a-kind art installations, a contemporary architectural design scheme and meaningful souvenirs to bring this retail space to life. Each detail inside was purposefully chosen to tell this ongoing story of Epcot.
RETAIL
williamsonhomepage.com

Mars, Hilton partner for nationwide pet friendly offerings

Franklin-based Mars Petcare announced Wednesday a new partnership with Hilton Hotels and Resorts to make two of Hilton’s extended stay brands fully pet-friendly with abnormally broad pet amenities. The new collaboration is the fruit of Mars Petcare’s Better Cities for Pets program, and the novel ideas thereof will feature in...
PETS
attractionsmagazine.com

Fall 2021 issue of ‘Attractions Magazine’ now available

The Fall 2021 issue of “Attractions Magazine” is now available in print, digital, and soon on Nook. The cover story is all about the Avenger’s Campus at Disney California Adventure! Click Here to order your copy. Articles. • Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. • Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and France...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
attractionsmagazine.com

Yehaa Bob Jackson returns to Port Orleans Riverside resort

Yehaa Bob Jackson, whose hilarious song and piano antics earned him a 23-year stint at Walt Disney World, has announced his show will be returning to Port Orleans Riverside resort’s River Roost Lounge starting Oct. 14. In a Sept. 9 video on the Bob’s Sunday Bunch Facebook group, wacky entertainer...
LIFESTYLE
attractionsmagazine.com

New Florida resident offer celebrates the holidays at Walt Disney World

Starting today, a new Florida resident offer for Walt Disney World is available to help guests make the most of their holiday vacation. For a limited time, Florida residents can save up to 20% on rooms this holiday season at Disney Resort hotels for stays on most nights from Dec. 12-24, 2021. This offer can be booked through Dec. 24.
FLORIDA STATE
audacy.com

Deborah Howell checks in from Halloween Time at the DISNEYLAND Resort

Deborah Howell broadcasted live from Disney California Adventure® Park and spoke with a few cast members about some of the exciting new features that come to life during Halloween Time at the Disneyland® Resort. First, Deborah chats with cast member Stacia Martin about some Halloween Time history and receives an...
LIFESTYLE
attractionsmagazine.com

Tips to maximize your time at Disneyland’s pricey Oogie Boogie Bash

It’s no surprise anymore that Disney after hours and holiday events will result in a significant blow to your wallet, should you choose to partake. Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash is running now through Halloween, with tickets starting at $114 and running to upwards of $169, depending on which date you visit. The event lasts five hours from 6-11 p.m., with a mix in to Disney California Adventure beginning three hours prior. I attended opening night of the event and discovered some clear-cut ways to ensure you make the most of your time at the event.
LIFESTYLE
attractionsmagazine.com

Steakhouse 71 opening Oct. 1 at Walt Disney World, menus revealed

Steakhouse 71, located on the first floor of Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World, has set its opening date and shared a look at its menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner!. Opening on Oct. 1 — the same day as the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort —...
RESTAURANTS
piratesandprincesses.net

Disney Merriest Nites Special Holiday Disneyland Ticketed Event

Christmas is one of the best times to visit Disneyland. The decorations and the lights add some extra magic to the atmosphere. Disney is amping up the Christmas magic this year with a new event called Disney Merriest Nites!. The new event will be a special after-hours ticketed event, akin...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

10 Popular Disneyland Halloween Time Foods, Ranked From Worst To Best

If you want to get a head start on your Halloween festivities (who doesn't?), the Disneyland resort is already scaring up a fun time. After a 2020 hiatus due to some genuinely scary circumstances, Halloween Time is back at the Mouse House now through October 31. Throughout the always-anticipated celebration, Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney undergo a spooky transformation with chilling ride overlays, thrilling activities including the after-hours Oogie Boogie Bash, creepy visuals, and plenty of frighteningly delicious eats.
LIFESTYLE
KTLA.com

Halloween Time has materialized at Disneyland

It’s only September but Disneyland’s Halloween Time is already bringing an aura of foreboding to the happiest place on Earth. Your favorite characters are decked out in their best spooky gear and the famous Haunted Mansion ride has undergone its annual Nightmare Before Christmas makeover. “This is the 20th presentation,...
LIFESTYLE
Los Angeles Daily News

Will Disney Genie+ make Disneyland wait times shorter or longer?

Die-hard Mouseheads complaining about the death of Disneyland’s free FastPass system and the rise of the new paid Genie+ replacement have one thing to rejoice about — potentially shorter attraction wait times. The new Disney Genie service will debut this fall as a replacement for the retiring FastPass and MaxPass...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy