Hilton offering Disneyland special deals for a limited time

We recently got the news about a brand-new ticketed holiday party coming to Disneyland, called Disney Merriest Nites. Although Walt Disney World has had a hard-ticket holiday party for years now, this will be the first for Disneyland. During the new event, several Disney characters will be throwing their own mini-parties in six different lands throughout Disneyland. Mickey Mouse will be celebrating on Main Street, U.S.A., Miguel will be celebrating in Frontierland, Tiana is fittingly placed in New Orleans Square, Elsa in Fantasyland, Lilo & Stitch in Adventureland, and Buzz Lightyear in Tomorrowland. But what about Critter Country, Mickey’s Toontown and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Let’s imagine for a moment.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO