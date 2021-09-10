Hilton offering Disneyland special deals for a limited time
Participating Hilton Good Neighbor Hotels near Disneyland Resort are offering special offers now through Sep. 30. To kick off the Halloween season, Hilton has partnered with Disneyland to give guests staying at their nearby hotels 5% off regularly-priced tickets. In addition to the discount for the single- and multi-day Park Hopper tickets, Hilton will also throw in a daily food credit or premium Wi-Fi. Additionally, they’ll be offering a $10 Disney Dining Gift Card to sample all the autumn treats the parks have to offer.attractionsmagazine.com
