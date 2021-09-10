Risk Reduction offers employees a safe place to prioritize wellbeing

Benefits-eligible employees and their spouses/partners are encouraged to consider the Risk Reduction program this fall as an avenue for prioritizing one’s wellbeing. “Risk Reduction is a challenge to one’s personal status quo,” Risk Reduction program coordinator Josh Christen said. “Unlike typical health-related programs like this, participants don’t need a doctor’s referral or even a diagnosis of any significant health risk. The only prerequisite is the desire to explore self-growth.”