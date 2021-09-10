Gov. George Pataki Shares His Story Of 9/11 & The Days After

TROY, NY (New York NOW)—As soon as the second plane hit the World Trade Center two decades ago on 9/11, then-Gov. George Pataki says he knew the country was under attack. In the days that followed, Pataki led the state’s recovery from the attacks — all through an overwhelming sense of loss, and fear of what could come next. Pataki sat down with New York NOW’s Dan Clark to share his story of 9/11, and the lasting impact of the attacks.