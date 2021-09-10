CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts, Hines agree to 3-year, $18.6M extension

By Jack Browne
theScore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts and running back Nyheim Hines agreed to a three-year, $18.6-million extension Friday, his agents told ESPN's Field Yates. Hines' new deal contains $12 million guaranteed and will keep him in Indianapolis through 2024. The 24-year-old's average salary of $6.2 million would currently rank 11th in the NFL,...

www.thescore.com

In the days leading up to their Week 1 opener with the Seattle Seahawks, the Indianapolis Colts have solidified a key piece to their backfield. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Colts have agreed to a three-year contract extension with running back Nyheim Hines that links him to the organization through the 2024 season. Hines will receive $18.6 million from this extension with $12 million guaranteed. That $6.2 million per year in new money now makes the 24-year-old a top-10 highest-paid back in the NFL.
