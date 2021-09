Forward LaMarcus Aldridge agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal to return to Brooklyn. The multi-time All-Star was forced into retirement five months ago because of a heart condition. However, Aldridge has been deemed medically cleared, so he will rejoin a Nets team that is undoubtedly looking to make a run toward an NBA Championship. Still, his outlook isn't as bright from a fantasy perspective, primarily with his health in question and the logjam of talent at the position. Nonetheless, the 36-year-old will probably have a few impactful performances during the 2021-22 campaign, although not enough to make him a consistent fantasy option.

