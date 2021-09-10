Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Tchepsen Noreus, 24, Sheboygan, bail jumping (2-counts) and obstruct officer on 9/6/20, Guilty plea, counts 1 & 2 – Sentences are withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/schooling combination; 6) On count 2 only, Nine (9) months jail; Six (6) months up front, under the Huber Law, to commence on 09-10-21 at 6:00 p.m. Transfer to Sheboygan County Jail is authorized. Ninety (90) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the agent’s discretion. 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Count 3 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are the same as counts 2 and 3 except jail.