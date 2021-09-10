CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills expected to use a committee to replace Star Lotulelei

Cover picture for the articleBills veteran defensive lineman Star Lotulelei during drills at mini camp. Jg 061621 Lotulelei 1. The Buffalo Bills are expected to lean on multiple players to replace Star Lotulelei against the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of the big returns for the Buffalo Bills defense this season was supposed to be defensive...

Predicting where the Buffalo Bills finish in the AFC East

Will the Buffalo Bills repeat as AFC East division champions?. For close to two decades, the AFC East was run by the New England Patriots with Tom Brady under center and Bill Belichick on the sidelines. The Patriots won 17 of the last 19 titles and that included a stretch of 11 straight.
NFL
chatsports.com

Thoughts on who the Buffalo Bills will have inactive on Sundays

We have spent a lot of time discussing the Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster and the 16-man practice squad, but just as important are the 48 guys the team is going to be dressing each and every week. There are inevitably healthy scratches each week, so who are the Bills going to sit down on Sunday?
NFL
informnny.com

Buffalo Kickoff Live Podcast: Steelers vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and WROC Sports Director Thad Brown sit down to discuss all things Buffalo Bills ahead of the Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watch Josh and Thad chat about the game above, or listen to it on SoundCloud...
NFL
Daily Mirror

British NFL star tipped for success with Buffalo Bills as they target Super Bowl glory

Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora are backing British star Efe Obada to leave his mark on the NFL as the Buffalo Bills target the Super Bowl crown ahead of the 2021 season. There are plenty of international players beginning to establish themselves on different rosters around the league, and NFL Africa was launched recently as gridiron football seeks a foothold in new markets.
chatsports.com

Bills Week 1 Injury Report: Star Lotulelei misses Wednesday’s practice

Jun 15, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) looks on during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. The Buffalo Bills announced their first practice injury report of the 2021 season. The Buffalo Bills have been practicing for...
NFL
fredonialeader.org

Buffalo Bills season preview

This season is starting out unlike most for the Buffalo Bills — they’re actually expected to do well. I’m kidding, but only partly. For the better part of the last two decades, the Bills have gone from terrible to mediocre. They were a team stuck in purgatory with no way out.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers broadcast map

The Buffalo Bills open the 2021 season hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in the first home game with a capacity crowd since the end of the 2019 season. The Bills have knocked off the Steelers during a primetime showdown in each of the last two years,...
NFL
ESPN

How Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills keep underdog mentality despite expectations

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- These are not the same Buffalo Bills that failed to make the NFL playoffs in 17 straight seasons; if you let them tell it, they are not even the same Buffalo Bills who won their first AFC East title since 1995 and reached the conference championship game last season.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Bills rule out Lotulelei vs Steelers; Sanders questionable

The Buffalo Bills have ruled out starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei from their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Lotulelei, who has a calf injury, is the team’s top defender against the run. He rejoined the Bills after opting out last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Coach Sean McDermott said Lotulelei was hurt during Buffalo’s preseason-ending win against Green Bay two weeks ago.
NFL
US News and World Report

Buffalo Bills to Require Proof of Vaccination From Fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills joined the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday as the only NFL teams to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all fans over the age of 12. The rules will be the same for Buffalo Sabres games at the KeyBank Center when the...
NFL
92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo Bills Player Starts His Own Podcast

I always love when I see current professional athletes starting their own podcasts or any kind of media brand. I'm in radio and I love when others (in other professions) love it enough to jump into something like a podcast. The Buffalo Bills don't run the ball as much as...
NFL
Daily Tribune

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins odds, picks and prediction

The Buffalo Bills (0-1) will be on the road in Week 2 to face the Miami Dolphins (1-0). Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium will be Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bills at Dolphins odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
fantasydata.com

Buffalo Bills Depth Chart

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) was limited in practice the last two days and is questionable for the Week 2 clash with the Miami Dolphins. Beasley is fourth on Buffalo's receiver depth chart, behind Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley. All three of the wideouts ahead of him played over 90 percent of the offensive snaps in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Davis' snap percentage came in at 50.6. Despite that, Davis scored the group's only touchdown on two receptions and 40 yards receiving. The 22-year-old has a nose for the end zone -- he scored seven times in 2020 as a rookie -- but he'll continue to be a shaky flex play in much deeper leagues unless there's an injury ahead of him. Isaiah McKenzie or Jake Kumerow could have a bigger role if Davis doesn't play.
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: NFL Network explains Bills' standing in Week 2 power rankings

In their weekly power ranking poll, NFL Network dropped the Buffalo Bills four places. After the Bills’ disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-16, it comes as no surprise. But four spots, down to No. 6, is a little steep. For the explanation on the tumble NFL Network’s Dan Hanzus...
NFL

