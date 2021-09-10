Buffalo Bills expected to use a committee to replace Star Lotulelei

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) was limited in practice the last two days and is questionable for the Week 2 clash with the Miami Dolphins. Beasley is fourth on Buffalo's receiver depth chart, behind Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley. All three of the wideouts ahead of him played over 90 percent of the offensive snaps in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Davis' snap percentage came in at 50.6. Despite that, Davis scored the group's only touchdown on two receptions and 40 yards receiving. The 22-year-old has a nose for the end zone -- he scored seven times in 2020 as a rookie -- but he'll continue to be a shaky flex play in much deeper leagues unless there's an injury ahead of him. Isaiah McKenzie or Jake Kumerow could have a bigger role if Davis doesn't play.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO