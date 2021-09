Catalans Dragons’ incredible season continues after beating St Helens at Magic Weekend to win the League Leaders’ Shield.Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key factors that have helped the French club’s growth in the Super League 2007 Challenge CupAfter joining the Super League in 2006, Catalans managed to progress to the final of the 2007 Challenge Cup. The Dragons beat Hull FC and Wigan in the quarter-final and semi-finals, respectively, to become the first-ever French club to reach the competition’s final, but were defeated by St Helens.Success under SteveSteve McNamara joined the Dragons in...

RUGBY ・ 14 DAYS AGO