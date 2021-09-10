Colorado AG's office announces $3 million for borrowers from auto lender

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) took action today against an income share agreement (ISA) provider for mispresenting its product and failing to comply with federal consumer financial law that governs private student loans. Better Future Forward, Inc., through its affiliated companies, provides students with money to finance their higher education, in the form of ISAs, under which students agree to pay a percentage of their income for a set period of time or until they reach a payment cap. Better Future Forward falsely represented that the ISAs are not loans, failed to provide disclosures required by federal law, and violated a prepayment penalty prohibition for private education loans. Under the CFPB’s order, Better Future Forward is required to provide disclosures that comply with federal consumer financial law, eliminate the prepayment penalties, and stop misleading borrowers.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO