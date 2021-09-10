CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints place WR Tre’Quan Smith, CB Ken Crawley on injured reserve; CB Marshon Lattimore full-go Friday

By AMIE JUST
NOLA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — The New Orleans Saints placed both receiver Tre’Quan Smith and cornerback Ken Crawley on the injured reserve due to their hamstring injuries. Smith had been nursing his hamstring injury on and off for a large portion of training camp and Crawley's cropped up later in training camp. Crawley missed all three practices this week, while Smith was full-go on Wednesday before missing Thursday and Friday's sessions.

