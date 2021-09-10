Chase Elliott embraces ‘most hyped-up part’ of year by starring in new Chevy commercial

Fall is Chase Elliott’s favorite time of year for many reasons, not the least of which are fast cars and football. “I’m a big sports fan so, not to be selfish, but first and foremost, the NASCAR season has always been the top of my list, and this is the most important, hyped-up part of our year,” Elliott told NBC Sports. “The energy level is the highest, and I like that. I think it’s awesome. That level of energy makes you more excited to go to the track. There’s something on the line. This week something could end for you or not. I like that.