Never Forget: Hope & Peace Foundation installs 9/11 exhibit in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER — Inside a large warehouse in Middle River are plaques and other memorial markers for over 45 people who died on 9/11 or in the post-9/11 wars, all purposely placed for a timeline chronicling the events leading up to, during and following the Sept. 11 attacks. It is all part of a new traveling exhibit called America’s 9/11 Living Classroom, which was installed by the Hope and Peace Foundation to honor those lost and educate future generations.