CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle River, MD

Never Forget: Hope & Peace Foundation installs 9/11 exhibit in Middle River

By Logan Williamson lwilliamson@chespub.com
avenuenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLE RIVER — Inside a large warehouse in Middle River are plaques and other memorial markers for over 45 people who died on 9/11 or in the post-9/11 wars, all purposely placed for a timeline chronicling the events leading up to, during and following the Sept. 11 attacks. It is all part of a new traveling exhibit called America’s 9/11 Living Classroom, which was installed by the Hope and Peace Foundation to honor those lost and educate future generations.

www.avenuenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middle River, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
Middle River, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#9 11 Memorial#Pennsylvania Task Force 1#Gold Star#The World Trade Center#American
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy