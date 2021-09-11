CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$26 Million Japanese-Inspired New Build Lists in Los Angeles’s Trending Encino Neighborhood

By Virginia K. Smith
Cover picture for the articleA sleek, Japanese-inspired “modern farmhouse” has come on the market in the Royal Oaks section of Encino, Los Angeles, for $26 million. The sprawling, eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom property dubbed ŌNIN, which features floor-to-ceiling windows throughout and sits on 1.3 acres, was designed by Jae Omar of Jae Omar Design, who previously worked on a $16.75 million property for pop star Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, also in Encino. Sally Forster Jones of Compass and Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty have the listing. Eran Gispan was the architect, and JVE Development the developer.

