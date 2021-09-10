Enjoy a beautiful weekend!

High pressure will drift to the east of the region as the weekend gets underway and a beautiful day will unfold Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. We expect a warm front to cross Ohio and Pennsylvania overnight, resulting in a warmer night with lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be midsummer-like with readings in the mid 80s and an uptick in humidity. There will also be some haze in the air from high-altitude wildfire smoke drifting across the region.