Enjoy a beautiful weekend!

By Eric Wilhelm
WFMJ.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure will drift to the east of the region as the weekend gets underway and a beautiful day will unfold Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. We expect a warm front to cross Ohio and Pennsylvania overnight, resulting in a warmer night with lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be midsummer-like with readings in the mid 80s and an uptick in humidity. There will also be some haze in the air from high-altitude wildfire smoke drifting across the region.

www.wfmj.com

