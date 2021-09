Summer is coming to an end, but the heat lingers on… and so do a few not-so-great odors! Here are three easy ways to nix smelly odors and keep your home fresh for pennies!. The increased humidity from the summer may have spurred the growth of mold and mildew in your bathroom. To the rescue: lemon. “Its citric acid kills mold and mildew without damaging surfaces,” says Natalie Barrett of Nifty Cleaning Services. To make a natural cleaner, combine two to three cups of water, 1⁄2 cup of white vinegar, and the juice of one lemon. “You can also add a few drops of lemon essential oil — not only will it leave your bathroom smelling great, it also has antibacterial properties.”

HOME & GARDEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO