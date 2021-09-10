'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden's COVID-19 policies, vaccine mandates

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle" September 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. INGRAHAM: I'll take the baton from you. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. A complete takedown of Biden's COVID Hail Mary in moments from red state governors and medical experts. Plus, my angle, a little later tonight, a little change, why Biden $3.5 trillion boondoggle might be the last chance to resurrect, he's more of unpresidency, Newt Gingrich, you don't want to miss that. And Donald Trump just endorsed the Republican that he wants to see take on Liz Cheney in Wyoming. She is here exclusively tonight.