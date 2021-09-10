Epic to appeal decision which gives them Apple App store payment bypass
We reported earlier that Epic has achieved a significant victory by having the court recognize Apple’s anti-competitive practices and ordering corrective action. Epic is however not happy with what they won, as they failed to convince Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers of most of their other points, including whether Apple is a monopoly and whether alternate app stores should be allowed, whether side-loading should be allowed, and whether Apple’s 30% app store tax is excessive and should be reduced.mspoweruser.com
Comments / 0