CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Epic to appeal decision which gives them Apple App store payment bypass

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe reported earlier that Epic has achieved a significant victory by having the court recognize Apple’s anti-competitive practices and ordering corrective action. Epic is however not happy with what they won, as they failed to convince Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers of most of their other points, including whether Apple is a monopoly and whether alternate app stores should be allowed, whether side-loading should be allowed, and whether Apple’s 30% app store tax is excessive and should be reduced.

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
mspoweruser.com

Starlink to exit Beta service in October

SpaceX’s broadband satellite internet service Starlink will exit beta testing in October this year, said CEO Elon Musk. This should mean users can expect a more consistent Quality of Service and that users will be freer to order the service around the world. SpaceX has said they have shipped more...
INDUSTRY
mspoweruser.com

Amazon App Store app for Windows 11 spotted in the Microsoft Store

In June Microsoft announced that Android apps are coming to Windows 11 via the Amazon App Store. The Amazon App Store section will be available inside the Microsoft Store app. With this Android apps support, you can have popular mobile apps like TikTok on your Windows 11 PC. Starting later...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Full spec of Surface Go 3 leaked by retailer

In Thailand, the tablet starts at an equivalent of 380 euros, while the versions with 128 GB of storage listed for 520 and 575 euros respectively. operating systemWindows 11 Home S mode + Microsoft 365 Family (1 month) Display10.5 inch PixelSense, 10-point multi-touch, 1920 x 1280, 220 ppi, aspect ratio...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple App Store#Https T Co Cgtbxthnsp
The Independent

China sets up platform to police gaming firm violations

Chinese regulators have set up a platform that allows the public to report on gaming companies they believe are violating restrictions on online game times for children.China’s National Press and Publication Administration set up the platform. It enables holders of Chinese ID cards to report violations and furnish proof, effectively giving the public the power to police gaming firms such as Tencent and NetEase.This follows China’s decision to impose the time limits of just three hours a week for minors to combat internet games addiction in children. Gaming companies are expected to enforce the limit of 1 hour of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mspoweruser.com

Mozilla is testing setting Bing as the default Firefox search engine

Ghacks reports that Mozilla is testing setting Bing as the default search engine for some of their Firefox users. The SUMO search experiment will see 1% of all Firefox desktop users have their search engine set to Bing. The study started on the 6th of September and lasts until the...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Edge Stable updated to version 93.0.961.52 with important security fix

Microsoft has updated Edge Stable today to version 93.0.961.52. The update is an out-of-band update that fixes a serious security issue that was being exploited in the wild. The security update addresses eight vulnerabilities, including CVE 2021 30633, which is a Use After Free in Indexed DB API bug. Microsoft...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases new Windows Office Insider Preview Build 14509.20000 for Beta Channel subscribers

Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14509.20000 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build adds the ability for the users to apply default sensitivity labels when modifying existing files. The update also includes bug fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Project. You can read the full official changelog below.
SOFTWARE
AFP

Critics warn of Apple, Google 'chokepoint' repression

The global dominance of tech giants serves as a convenient online chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on dissent or rig elections, critics of Apple and Google said Friday. "As long as Apple maintains a stranglehold over what software millions of people (use)... the App Store will continue to be a convenient chokepoint for government censorship and crackdowns on dissent," said Evan Greer, director of digital advocacy group Fight for the Future.
BUSINESS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 will not support most Virtual Machines

We reported this morning that some Windows 11 Insiders were unable to update to the latest build of Windows 11 on their virtual machines due to a TPM 2.0 error. In the changelog for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.194 Microsoft confirmed that support for TPM 2.0 will now be required to run Windows 11 on a virtual machine.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Hackers are testing techniques for using Windows Subsystem for Linux to hack PCs

BlackLotusLabs reports that hackers have started developing and testing methods of using Microsoft’s Windows Subsystem for Linux, which offers a Linux command shell for Windows PCs, to compromise Windows installations. The security company has found several samples of the new technology in the wild, though they are not fully developed...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

No, the iPhone 13 lineup isn’t getting the battery percentage icon back

From what we’ve seen in the announcement, the latest iPhone 13 could be 2021’s best flagship phone. And while none of us have spent time with the latest iPhones, iPhone 13 seems to have fixed a lot of complaints that the users have with the previous generations, one of the complaints being a giant notch.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Apple AirPods 3 in production, official launch may happen soon

Apple’s California streaming event, which took place on September 14, took everyone by surprise for more than one reason. While the rounded corner design of the Apple Watch Series 7 was the biggest surprise, Apple disappointed a lot of people by not announcing the much-hyped AirPods 3. While we still...
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

How long might it take to resolve the Epic-Apple case? Expect a legal marathon

"Both sides have good issues for appeal. Epic challenging market definition and procompetitive justifications found by the Court, and Apple challenging the state law injunction and perhaps the market definition," antitrust lawyer Paul Swanson told MarketWatch. He expects Epic's appeal to "roll on at least another 18 months in the Ninth Circuit, and then we’ll see whether there’s a tight legal issue teed up for the Supreme Court," he added.
BUSINESS
mspoweruser.com

Google is testing opening Google Lens for Desktop search results in a side bar

We reported earlier that Google was getting ready to bring Google Lens search to the desktop, but it seems Google is still developing the feature further. When we spoke about the feature 2 weeks ago search results were opening in a new tab, but it appears Google is now working on opening the results in a sidebar.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft now allows Microsoft account users to remove their passwords and opt for better authentication methods

Microsoft today announced that consumer Microsoft account users can go completely passwordless. Yes, you can remove your existing password from your account and use more secure authentication methods such as the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, or physical security keys to sign-in. Also, when you create a new Microsoft Account, passwords are no longer mandatory.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy