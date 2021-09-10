CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matchups to Watch: Week 1 Vs. Seahawks

Cover picture for the articleXavier Rhodes has missed the past two practices and his status for Sunday remains up in the air. If Rhodes misses the game, then the Colts are in deep trouble, as cornerback is by far the thinnest position in the roster. Rock Ya-Sin struggled heavily last season, as he was never able to establish himself as the starting cornerback Ballard was expecting him to become when he drafted him with the 34th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Ya-Sin will have perhaps the toughest matchup of his season right off the bat, facing D.K Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, two elite wide receivers who are freakish athletes and who share incredible chemistry with Russell Wilson.

