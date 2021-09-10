CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s Discovery Museum hosts Playla event

By Photos by Justin Hurt
Pantagraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Children’s Discovery Museum was turned into the ultimate adult playground complete with a climber challenge, rainbow flames, smoking bubbles, and paper airplanes!. Guests had fun playing throughout the museum and visiting the 12 local restaurants which offered a wide variety of food from pizza to shrimp and grits to goat cheese balls. Many guests took part in the Mixology Class and learned how to make an Old Fashioned..

