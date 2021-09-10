CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Pimblett & Erosa Open To Running Back Cage Warriors Fight In The UFC

By Harvey Leonard
mmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaddy Pimblett and Julian Erosa are open to facing each other in the UFC. The pair previously met under the promotional banner of Cage Warriors. Both men were in action at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 36 event. During the prelims, Erosa took on the explosive Charles Jourdain in a featherweight contest. After a competitive two rounds against the Canadian, “Juicy J” secured a submission victory in the third round by way of a D’Arce choke. The victory marked his second success with the choke in the UFC, having defeated Sean Woodson the same way last July.

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Jourdain
Person
Juicy J
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWE
mmanews.com

Sean O’Malley On Alana McLaughlin: “You Could Tell That’s A Dude”

Sean O’Malley isn’t on board with Alana McLaughlin’s women’s MMA career. Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin has been attracting more attention by the day since her MMA debut last Friday at Combate Global: Perez vs. Roa. Today, that attention will get amplified multifold with one of the sport’s rising stars weighing in on the subject in “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘In Trouble’ With Police In Video

Nate Diaz is one of the original bad boys of the fighting game when it comes to UFC. Nate has gone on record to state how little he truly does care about getting into trouble. The latest video of Nate being apprehended by police proves this point to the max. When you look back on Nate Diaz’ career, it might not all be shiny and golden, but it truly is really such a story to tell that has every up and down that you could think of. Jon Jones ‘Roid Rage’ Leaked By UFC Fighter.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cage Warriors#Title Fight#Combat#Pimblett Erosa Open#Canadian#Brazilian#Liverpudlian#Mma#American
Wrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Anderson Silva Wife Beach Swimsuit Photos Leak

Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is living high after his most recent victory against ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz. Recently on Instagram, Silva’s wife, Dayane Sillva took to social media via Instagram to showcase these smoky, sultry and seductively beach photos. You can view them below. Anderson Silva recently accused his opponent of drug use.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dana White blasts the “scumbags” in the MMA media for telling UFC fighters they are underpaid

Taking the MMA media to task, UFC president Dana White blasted the “scumbags” in the media for telling UFC fighters they are underpaid. White was a recent guest on Travis Browne’s podcast and the two discussed a variety of topics, one of which was fighter pay. Browne defended the UFC for its pay structure, suggesting that he was actually paid even more than he was supposed to during his career, but there has been a lot of chatter in the media as of late that fighters are underpaid.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Tito Ortiz: I Though Silva Would Be A Gentleman And Make 200-Pound Catchweight; Shows He Respects My Power

Tito Ortiz could not be more honored to soon share the ring with Anderson Silva. The terms under which he had to accept the fight, however, has the UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion with a different viewpoint of a fighter he has long admired. A catchweight of 195 pounds is in place for their upcoming clash on September 11, live on Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Nick Diaz Stuns Fans With Medical News In Photo

Nick Diaz is smiling nice and bright as he has a new set of chompers in his head. As many can imagine, UFC is a tough sport. Most fighters have fake teeth due to just how barbaric the sport can be. This of course takes a toll of not just the mental and physical health of someone, but the dental health as well. Nick is looking brand new with his new teeth. Daniel Cormier Dating A-List Actress Leaks.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Bad Remark’ To Tyron Woodley Leaks?

The Youtube star Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) recently said that the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is underestimating him, as their eight-round boxing clash is around the corner. While Paul is taking part in his fourth bout, Woodley is making his pro boxing debut. Woodley is the most experienced fighter that Paul has ever faced.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Sabotages’ Gervonta Davis Fight

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has seemingly ruined a huge boxing contest. A bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had been on the cards and the potential fight could have come to fruition. After Garcia’s stoppage of Luke Campbell on Jan. 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, he not only called out Davis but promised to knock him out inside two rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy