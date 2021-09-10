Pimblett & Erosa Open To Running Back Cage Warriors Fight In The UFC
Paddy Pimblett and Julian Erosa are open to facing each other in the UFC. The pair previously met under the promotional banner of Cage Warriors. Both men were in action at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 36 event. During the prelims, Erosa took on the explosive Charles Jourdain in a featherweight contest. After a competitive two rounds against the Canadian, “Juicy J” secured a submission victory in the third round by way of a D’Arce choke. The victory marked his second success with the choke in the UFC, having defeated Sean Woodson the same way last July.www.mmanews.com
Comments / 0