Surge in leisure travel helps nudge North Dakota airports toward recovery

GRAND FORKS — It’s been a long year and counting for pilots, airlines and airport administrators across North Dakota. Ryan Riesinger, the executive director at Grand Forks International Airport, knows all about it. Passenger traffic has been down since the start of the pandemic, muffled by safety concerns and anti-virus regulations. Delta Airlines, one of the airport’s chief carriers, had been capping its planes at 75% capacity until earlier this year. The Canadian border’s closure has cut down on travelers, too.