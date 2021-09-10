CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Daniil Medvedev brushes aside Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach US Open final

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Olwyu_0bsYJh6w00

Daniil Medvedev overcame a second set scare to swat away the challenge of Felix Auger-Aliassime and seal his place in his third grand slam final in New York.

The Russian second seed was soon back to his commanding best against the young Canadian, wresting the set from his grasp and ultimately racing to an impressive 6-4 7-5 6-2 success.

Medvedev, 25, has lost in each of his previous two visits to grand slam finals, including at this same venue in 2019, but continues to look every inch a champion in the making.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkL38_0bsYJh6w00

In contrast, Auger-Aliassime served a timely reminder that he remains very much a work in progress, the 21-year-old’s erratic serving and soaring unforced error count preventing him from taking a vital foothold in the match.

Three double faults in the opening game, despite eventually holding, were indicative of the problems the Canadian would face, and Medvedev duly broke in the seventh to take a lead he would not relinquish.

Auger-Aliassime attempted a rash change in tactics in the second set, as he started to serve and volley, and remarkably it seemed to work as he began to pressure the Medvedev serve and broke on a double fault to take a 4-2 lead.

But the Canadian fluffed his lines when he served for the set, double-faulting at 30-0 then failing to put away either of his subsequent set point opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IQqD_0bsYJh6w00

It proved the crucial moment in the match as Medvedev duly claimed back-to-back breaks to take the set and strangle any chance his inexperienced opponent had of pulling off an improbable victory.

“It was a strange match because I didn’t feel like I played my best,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview.

“Everybody thought it was going to be one-set all but I managed to save the set points and the match turned around completely.

“At 5-4 I knew it was a very important point of the match where I had to do everything at my best, because that is the moment where I could break him mentally, and that’s what happened.”

Auger-Aliassime, for whom this was a career-best run, said: “I think Daniil was the better player today on the court for sure. It still shows things that I can improve in every aspect of my game. I had to play my best level and even better if I wanted to get a chance to win today. I didn’t do it long enough.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TENNIS
Black Mountain News

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz abruptly retires from match against Felix Auger-Aliassime

NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz, the 18-year-old Spaniard who set the U.S. Open aflame last Friday with an upset win over No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, abruptly retired from his quarterfinal match Tuesday night against No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime while trailing 6-2, 3-1. Auger-Aliassime, the much-hyped 21-year-old Canadian who has steadily progressed up the rankings over the past two years, advances to his first Grand Slam semifinal where he’ll face No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

US Open men’s semifinals: Time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch Djokovic vs. Zverev & Auger-Aliassime vs. Medvedev

Novak Djokovic is on the verge of a Calendar Grand Slam, as he faces Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open men’s singles semifinal on Friday, Sept. 10 (9/10/2021). The full Men’s Semifinals of the 2021 US Open tournament will be broadcast on ESPN on Friday, Sept.10, and can be streamed live fuboTV, Sling and other live TV streaming services.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ESPN

US Open 2021: Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime lead Canadian resurgence at US Open

NEW YORK -- Leylah Fernandez stood on the court as every person sitting in Arthur Ashe Stadium looked on, enraptured by her every word. The 19-year-old had just won her quarterfinal match at the US Open against No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), and advanced to her first major semifinal. After such a seemingly-improbable run, ESPN's Rennae Stubbs asked the question that many had been thinking and tweeting throughout the tournament.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
The Independent

Andy Murray knocked out in Rennes after defeat to Roman Safiullin

Andy Murray slipped to a defeat at the hands of Russia’s Roman Safiullin in the second round of the Open de RennesHaving eased past Yannick Maden in the first round of the ATP Challenger Tour event, Murray had no answer to Safiullin – who eased to a 6-2 4-6 6-1 victory.Murray had praised the US Open triumph of Emma Raducanu earlier in the week but the three-time grand slam winner is some way off adding to his own tally at the moment.Safiullin – ranked 158 in the world, 42 places below Murray – had his number on the hard courts...
TENNIS
froggyweb.com

Tennis-Alcaraz retires to send Auger-Aliassime into US Open semi-finals

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Felix Auger-Aliassime moved into the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday when Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz retired while trailing 6-3 3-1. The 18-year-old Spaniard showed no signs of distress as Auger-Aliassime took the opening set but after the Canadian broke to open the second Alcaraz slumped. With...
TENNIS
olympics.com

Sania Mirza, Zhang Shuai let lead slip to lose in Luxembourg Open tennis quarter-finals

India’s Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Zhang Shuai were knocked out of the women’s doubles event of the Luxembourg Open 2021 on Thursday. The Indo-Chinese pair, seeded second in the tournament, lost 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the quarter-finals to the unseeded Belgian team of Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck. The match lasted 1 hour and 11 minutes.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Brushes#Swat#Russian#Canadian
The Independent

The Independent

247K+
Followers
111K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy