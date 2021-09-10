CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The VR Drop: Serving Up a Sci-fi Tale

By Peter Graham
vrfocus.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to another Friday VR Drop, your regular round-up of the virtual reality (VR) videogames due for release in the coming week. The selection features new games, updates and more, plenty to keep virtual reality (VR) players busy for a while. Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder – VRKiwi. The original...

www.vrfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
theclevelandamerican.com

Sci-Fi for the weekend – Informative Codex

The upcoming release of the fourth Matrix movie sparked interest in science fiction among millions of people. Códice Informativo puts at your disposal some of the platforms where you can rediscover your favorite sagas. Following the announcement of the premiere of the fourth Matrix film, in December of this year,...
MOVIES
vrfocus.com

Latest Horizon VR Rumour Points to Firesprite & PlayStation VR 2

The next PlayStation VR is coming, it might not be this year but it is definitely set to arrive in the near future. And just like any new hardware, it needs some good videogames to back it up. Big IP certainly helps in that regard with a new rumour suggesting that Firesprite – the studio recently acquired by PlayStation Studios – could be working on a virtual reality (VR) title based within the Horizon: Zero Dawn universe.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Forza Horizon 5’: Release date, how to pre-order it and the new features to expect

With the upcoming release of Fifa 22 on 1 October and this week’s launch of Deathloop on PS5 and PC to widespread acclaim, it’s an exciting time in the world of gaming.Now players can look forward to the release of Forza Horizon 5, the fifth title in the hugely successful racing franchise that’s helped secure the success of Xbox over the past few years.Allowing you to explore fictionalised Mexican landscapes by car, users can drive hundreds of the world’s greatest vehicles with complete freedom. Whether undergoing challenges, embarking on an expedition or racing other players, you can enjoy customising your...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Vr#Oculus Go#Oculus Quest#Playstation Vr#Oculus Rift#Htc Vive#Valve Index Launch#Dlc#Flat Hill Games#American#Italian#Japanese
vrfocus.com

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call Makes a Cohesive Whole

When ILMxLAB launched Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge for Oculus Quest last year it felt like a virtual reality (VR) experience that wanted to tell its own stories away from the main film canon. And it did, partially, showcasing ILMxLAB’s ability to tell rich immersive narratives. The biggest problem was that it was over before it truly gained momentum. That issue has now been put to rest with Last Call, the second part to the title which arrives today.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Industria Brings Cold War Intrigue, Sci-Fi Thrills

Developer Bleakmill and publisher Headup have announced a release date for their upcoming surreal narrative FPS title, Industria. Releasing on September 30th, Industria will throw players into a vast, eerie conspiracy at the fall of the Berlin Wall, in a narrative-heavy FPS that takes clear inspiration from the Silent Hill series and the films of David Lynch, with heavy atmosphere and distinct sections both in full color and in moody grayscale.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Oculus & Steam Beat Saber Crossplay Goes Live, PSVR Multiplayer Still in the Works

It was almost a year ago that Beat Games released a multiplayer component for its popular rhythm action title Beat Saber. It wasn’t an all-encompassing update, however. Oculus players could only join others on the same platform whilst PlayStation VR owners still had to wait. Yesterday, Beat Games issued an update that solved one problem, crossplay between Oculus and Steam but confirmed that those on PlayStation VR still have to hold on.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG Review – The Post-Dome Dream

The first two entries in the Fallout series still hold a dear place in the hearts of many RPG fans, thanks to their post-apocalyptic setting and classic RPG gameplay mechanics. Developers know this all too well, and the fact that the series has changed so much since the second game allowed many studios to attempt to fill the void with their own take on the post-apocalyptic setting made popular by Fallout. The Wasteland series successfully managed to do so, especially with the third entry in the series released last year, but now a new contender has risen. It's Encased: A Sci-Fi Post- Apocalyptic, a game that can definitely rival Fallout in terms of setting and worldbuilding, although some issues prevent it from achieving the must-have status for all sorts of players.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
RPG
vrfocus.com

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife Tiptoes Onto PlayStation VR in October

There haven’t been as many virtual reality (VR) horror titles appearing in 2021 as in previous years with one of the most notable exceptions being Fast Travel Games’ Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife. Originally released for Oculus before coming to Steam, soon it’ll be the turn of PlayStation VR players to wander the haunted hallways of Barclay Mansion.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Deadzone Third Edition Revises Sci-Fi Skirmishes

It appears that containment protocols are being updated. Mantic Games, the studio behind games like. , have officially announced a brand new edition for their wargame: Deadzone Third Edition. Mantic Games' announcement on their official website went into further detail about what changes the new edition will include. They mentioned...
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Larcenauts’ Next Update The Zarius Heist Adds New Specialist, Map & More

Virtual reality (VR) hero shooter Larcenauts arrived back in June for Oculus headsets, seeing a flurry of updates rectifying issues and adding more content. Today, developer Impulse Gear has announced that the next one is right around the corner – this month in fact – further expanding the team-based, multiplayer experience.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Humble Bundle’s Fall VR Emporium Deal Includes $154+ of Games

2020’s Humble Bundle Fall virtual reality (VR) offer arrived a little late in the season but that’s not the case in 2021, a little early in fact. The Fall VR Emporium Bundle has just gone live where you can get up to seven titles for an incredibly low price for a limited time.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Full HTC Vive Pro 2 Kit Pre-Orders Open for $1400

The new HTC Vive Pro 2 officially went on sale back in June but only for the headset, ideal for those looking to upgrade their existing HTC Vive system. Today, the HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit is now available to pre-order in the US, offering an all-in-one package for new customers, retailing at $1,399 USD.
ELECTRONICS
metalinjection

HELLOWEEN Announces Their Own Sci-Fi Comic Book

Helloween and Incendium have teamed up for Seekers of the Seven Keys, a supernatural horror-fantasy comic book that explores the iconic cast of characters depicted on classic Helloween album covers. Seekers of the Seven Keys is written by Joe Harris (Creepy, The X-Files, Rockstars), given artwork by Axel Medellin (Hoax Hunters, Elephantman), and features cover artwork by Santi Casas.
COMICS
bookriot.com

8 Current and Future YA Sci-Fi Titles to Add to Your TBR

There’s nothing I love more than a good sci-fi novel. There’s simply something about a galaxy far, far away that intrigues me and makes me want to read more about galactic worlds and about stories with sci-fi elements that deal with deep relationships. And what is it that I love...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy