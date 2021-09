FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville Regional Airport spokesperson confirmed that a fuel truck crashed into an aircraft with people on board Friday afternoon, Sept. 17. At approximately 1:40 p.m. Friday, there was a collision between a fuel truck and an airplane that had just pushed back from the gate, according to Tina Kinsey, director of marketing and PR with the airport.

FLETCHER, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO