HUTCHINSON — The Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a solar farm in the far northeast corner of Reno County. "It's averaging about a dollar a kilowatt," said Commissioner Daniel Friesen. "This is an expected $1.4 million investment in the county in an area that probably would never see that kind of investment if we hadn't fostered this."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO