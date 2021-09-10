Buoy tenders next on Coast Guard’s replacement list
The Petersburg borough’s lobbyist in Washington D.C. said Monday the community faces the loss of its other Coast Guard vessel under a ship replacement program. Three years ago local officials sounded the alarm about plans to replace the Petersburg-based 110-foot cutter Anacapa with larger and faster ships stationed in other coastal communities. Ultimately, Senator Dan Sullivan convinced the military branch to replace the island-class cutter with an 87-foot coastal patrol boat and slightly smaller crew.www.kfsk.org
