For the rest of the weekend, expect widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms while the biggest influx of moisture remains to our southwest. We’ll have one more very warm day before the pattern starts to change a bit. We’ll likely stay in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday as we have a little better chance of rain at times. The best rain chance is Tuesday night into Wednesday though thanks to our next weather maker, which promises some healthy rains followed by a nice dose of fall-like air.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO