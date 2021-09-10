CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What We're Most Hype For At This Year's MTV VMAs!

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article( © Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage via Getty Images) The VMAs are coming, the VMAs are coming! This Sunday, September 12, this year's awards will debut a newly redesigned Moonperson statue from fine artist Kehinde Wiley, will be hosted by Doja Cat, and will include more iconic performances and appearances than we can even keep track of!

Hollywood.com

Venice Film Festival + MTV VMAs: What You Missed

Hey Hollywooders! This was a big weekend in the entertainment world with the Venice Film Festival wrapping up Saturday September 11 and the VMAs taking place on Sunday September 12. Didn’t have a chance to tune in? Maybe you decided to head to the movies, catch up with friends, or...
Cosmopolitan

MTV VMAs: 9 most awkward moments

The MTV VMAs went down in New York City last night [12 September], and had all the usual things you'd expect from an award show. Yep, there were amazing red carpet dresses. Sure, there was some celebrity PDA. And boy, were there many awkward moments. Here's a round up of...
Vogue Magazine

The 5 Most Outrageous, Entertaining Moments From the 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV’s Video Music Awards took place last night (in person, finally, after a modified version of the show was rolled out last year), celebrating its 40th anniversary. The night was full of stellar live performances, A+ red carpet looks, and that reliable hint of drama that takes any awards show from meh to unmissable. Below, find the five moments that stood out most from this year’s VMAs, from Madonna’s surprise appearance to Normani and Teyana Taylor’s chemistry-filled lap dance to Machine Gun Kelly’s red carpet almost-brawl (and more).
newschain

Watch all of the winners in this year’s MTV VMAs

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards has crowned a new set of winners. The annual star-studded bash took place last night in New York. Leading the winners with three-a-piece were Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and BTS. Olivia Rodrigo won Song of the Year for Drivers License, Best New Artist...
thatgrapejuice.net

Winner’s List: 2021 MTV #VMAs [Full]

The credits are soon to be rolling on the action-packed 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which boasted many-a-memorable moment from blazing stage performances to technical hiccups, shocking on-stage antics, and more. But, with all eyes on who took home which honor, did your favorite win any of the coveted Moonperson...
ETOnline.com

Cyndi Lauper Speaks Out for Women’s Rights at 2021 MTV VMAs

Cyndi Lauper is representing for the ladies at the MTV Video Music Awards. The legendary singer delivered an important message while presenting at the awards show on Sunday. "How are you doing? I won a moon person at the very first VMAs in 1984. Things are a little different now," Lauper said at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. "Yeah, girls wanna have fun. But we also want to have funds. Equal pay. Control over our bodies! You know, fundamental rights."
NME

Watch Doja Cat’s acrobatic performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat was a host at last night’s (September 12) MTV VMAs in Brooklyn, and also performed two tracks – watch her play ‘Been Like This’ and ‘You Right’ below. For her two-track performance, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the pop star descended from the ceiling in an acrobatic performance. Both songs featured on her recent album ‘Planet Her’.
PopSugar

13 Celebrities That Nailed the MTV VMAs This Year — Literally

Celebrities stepped onto the MTV VMAs red carpet with some of the best nail art we've seen all year. From french manicures to bold bedazzled designs, the year's trends were on full display. Some of our favorites came from Megan Fox, Chloe Bailey, Lil Nas X, and more. There was...
Primetimer

MTV's VMAs tried to be "post-pandemic"

This year's lively Video Music Awards was a great comeback from last year's pre-taped special. But the ongoing pandemic was virtually ignored. "When Justin Bieber is the only person in a three-hour show to even allude to something that’s killed more than 600,000 Americans since the last live Video Music Awards, it’s a special that has very specific designs on being post-pandemic, whether we’re there yet or not," says Chris Willman. He adds: "The 2021 VMAs could have used a few more nods toward the grave crises in the world that are making its target demo so anxious about their future. Yet it was hard to deny that the show was sometimes at its best when it was at its silliest — and wish for even more of that old-school MTV humor, too. For better or worse, there was no attempt at scripted comedy, so any laughs came in the acceptance speeches." ALSO: VMAs avoided being serious -- a win for the "MTV agenda."
ETOnline.com

Justin Bieber Performs at the MTV VMAs for the First Time in 6 Years

Justin Bieber is back on the VMAs stage! The 27-year-old singer performed at MTV's Video Music Awards for the first time in six years on Sunday, from New York's Barclays Center. Bieber sang "Stay" with The Kid LAROI and "Ghost" for his highly anticipated performance, which was preceded by his...
TheWrap

MTV’s VMAs Ratings Slip 17% Among Adults 18-49

The 2021 VMAs on MTV declined 17% in ratings from last year. But that’s not necessarily a *bad* thing. Sunday’s VMAs on MTV alone had a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. The negative movement in that important demo is actually pretty positive when you consider the fact that many recent awards shows dropped 50% year to year.
