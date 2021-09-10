CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Cleaner, review: Greg Davies's crime-scene sitcom is gruesomely enjoyable

By Benji Wilson
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever you expected from BBC One at prime time, it probably wasn’t Helena Bonham Carter CBE perched on the dunny making number two with her pants round her ankles and a gun in her hand. Yet, 20 minutes into The Cleaner, Greg Davies’s new six-part comedy about a man whose job is to mop up crime scenes after the detectives are gone, that’s where we are.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Matthew Fox & Joanne Froggatt To Headline Peacock Limited Series ‘Last Light’

Lost alum Matthew Fox is set to star alongside Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) in Peacock’s Last Light, a series adaptation based on Alex Scarrow’s bestselling apocalyptic thriller novel. Fox also will executive produce the series from MGM International TV Productions in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay. Production is set to begin soon in Prague with Film United overseeing physical production. The five-episode limited drama series is based on Scarrow’s Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos. Fox will play Andy Neilson, an ex-pat living in London...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Columbo at 50: How Peter Falk’s shambling detective became an enduring TV icon

In 1960, up-and-coming screenwriters Richard Levinson and William Link were hard at work expanding a mystery script they’d written into a full-length stage play. The story, Enough Rope, featured a detective named Columbo, a dogged, unpretentious cop modelled after Porfiry Petrovich, the shrewd magistrate from Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment who patiently hounds the killer until he snaps and confesses. The pair had just finished typing out a scene where Columbo interrogates a suspect and then leaves his apartment, but it ran a little short. If Levinson and Link had been using a modern word processor they might have added...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Review: A Glitzy Baby Drag Queen Musical for the Fans

Everybody’s talking about Jamie, and with good reason. For one thing, he’s gorgeous. For another, he’s totally magnetic. The third reason, which ostensibly gives the movie its title, is that 16-year-old Jamie wants to be a drag queen. “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” a glitzy movie musical based on the West End hit, gives only a passing glance of Jamie’s actual drag performance, but this is plenty entertaining. Following on the heels of “The Prom,” which debuted its movie version late last year to mixed reviews, “Jamie” is a glittering addition to the fast-growing sub-genre of the queer teen musical. Finally,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rik Mayall
Person
Layton Williams
Person
Helena Bonham Carter
Person
Greg Davies
Person
Jo Hartley
Standard-Speaker

'The Simpsons' set the bar. But it's not the only cartoon to revolutionize the sitcom

Among the not-all-that-many new series premiering this second pandemic fall television season is Paramount+’s lively “The Harper House,” a situation comedy starring Rhea Seehorn. It’s about a family that, having lost its main source of income — the mother’s job — moves from the richer side of town into a fortuitously inherited property on the poorer side. That’s not an unfamiliar premise in the history of television, but what sets “The Harper House” apart is that it is a cartoon.
TV SERIES
IGN

Scenes From a Marriage Review

Scenes From a Marriage premieres on HBO on Sept. 12. I have a distinct distaste for remakes whose goal is “like the original, but in English this time.” Of course, there are great American remakes of foreign films that put a unique spin on the source material, but too often, Hollywood is happy to plop the same plotline into a U.S. setting, recast its roles with dazzling domestic stars, and call it a day. Now, not even a seminal 1973 Swedish mini-series is safe from this kind of uninspired treatment, as HBO Max has translated Ingmar Bergman’s Scenes From a Marriage into a five-part mini-series that boasts Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in the leads. Though that pairing is promising, these heavy hitters can’t save this show from feeling like a shallow retread.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
theplaylist.net

Siegfried Sassoon’s Shadow Life Chronicled In Terence Davies’ ‘Benediction’ [TIFF Review]

TORONTO – There’s something intoxicating when an established filmmaker unexpectedly challenges themselves creatively with a new project. Acclaimed writer and director Terence Davies does just that with his latest endeavor, “Benediction,” a biopic about the life of the celebrated poet Sigfried Sassoon that debuted at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival this past weekend. Even more impressive is how Davies pushes complacency aside on his eighth narrative film and at a still spry 75-years-old.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2: TV Review

AppleTV+’s The Morning Show isn’t exactly an awful show. It’s a show with one of the best ensembles on TV, but at any given moment it seems to be wasting half that cast. It’s a show with things on its mind about the state of media, but no real ability to focus on any particular themes or ideas. It’s a spiffy, well-produced show and it’s absolutely, positively never quite boring, but I don’t remember the last series with this sort of potential that so reliably shot itself in the foot by valorizing the wrong characters, muddling the right ideas and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Sitcom#Cleaner#Bbc One#Helena Bonham Carter Cbe#German#Csi#English#Soco
Page Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ HUGE Spoilers: Victoria Is On To Ashland, Wedding Day Fail?

Young And The Restless spoiler tease the “wedding of the century” may not take place. It appears that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will get cold feet. Y&R viewers know that a large portion of Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) past is unaccounted for. Although there have been parts of his life that have come to light, Ashland has come up with cover stories. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) are not buying Locke’s stories. Moreover, their suspicions have been raised and they have not held back their concerns from Victoria.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hint At Major Cast Changes Ahead

General Hospital spoilers signal additional cast changes on the horizon and fans are feeling uncertain regarding what to expect. Some recent exits seem to be temporary, but viewers may want to brace themselves for some significant changes. At Least One More Temporary Exit Is Coming Soon. There is plenty of...
TV SERIES
Parade

Wendy Williams, Jeff Bridges, Melissa Joan Hart and Other Celebs, Politicians & Athletes Who've Contracted COVID-19

The world has been weathering a global pandemic since early 2020, and during that time, scores of high-profile celebrities have counted themselves among the millions and millions of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus doesn’t play favorites, affecting royals, athletes and Hollywood stars alike; it also has been affecting the fully vaccinated as “breakthrough” coronavirus cases, despite still being extremely rare, pop up more and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy