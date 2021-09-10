CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Vaccination status: Making family gatherings complicated

madison
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach fall, some families are already looking ahead to the holiday season and dreading it. Differing views on the COVID-19 vaccine have thrown a wrench in many families’ plans. A look at how the vaccine is dividing families. Source by: Stringr.

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Olive Tribune

Family gatherings have declined

Everyone is aware of their aunts and uncles, and the herd of cousins that all used to gather at grandma’s house on Sunday. At least they used to do that, but today it seems some children don’t even know who their cousins are and have rarely seen grandma’s house. What...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
q13fox.com

Bay Area family making history in Pfizer pediatric vaccine trial

OAKLAND, Calif. - They're only in elementary school, but 6-year-old Sofia Chavez and her 9-year-old brother Nico are already helping to make history. Since June, the children have been part of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial at Stanford for children ages 5 to 11-years-old. "I'm proud of myself for doing...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iola Register

Families gather at NYC’s Ground Zero

NEW YORK — The families of 9/11, beneath a blue sky reminiscent of a clear September morning 20 years ago, gathered once more Saturday to remember those killed in the terrorist attack that toppled the World Trade Center. The relatives began arriving early at the hallowed lower Manhattan site to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shelby Star

Local physicians talk COVID-19, vaccines and holiday gatherings

Just ahead of the Labor Day holiday, three of the biggest health providers in the region hosted a virtual press conference to talk about the severity of the COVID-19 surge. Via a Zoom conference on Thursday, Dr. Todd Davis, chief physician executive for CaroMont Health, Dr. Sid Fletcher, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Novant Health, and Dr. Katie Passaretti, epidemiologist and medical director of infection prevention for Atrium Health, urged the public to follow the latest CDC guidance this holiday weekend and to get the vaccine to fight against the delta variant.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
thebrag.com

Thanks to Victoria getting vaccinated, small outdoor gatherings are now back

After hitting its 70% first dose vaccination target, Victoria has earned a reward with modest easing of restrictions from Thursday night. As reported by The Age, the government has decided to celebrate the wonderful max milestone by bringing forward the planned easing of restrictions that was due to be implemented on Sunday. The new slight changes to COVID-19 restrictions will now come into effect from 11:59pm on Thursday night. Be warned that it’s just a “modest” change to the existing rules and for good reason: the state did still record a huge 512 COVID cases, the highest number in the latest outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
107.3 PopCrush

Donate To This Oklahoma Church, Get Vaccine Exemption Status

With all of this talk going around around the possibility of forced vaccinations and federal or state level mandates, people tend to forget that there are always exemptions available to those that legitimately qualify for them. We saw these exemptions specifically termed for mandatory vaccinations last month when the Pentagon announced all US military service members must be vaccinated by a certain date. Is it a forced vaccination? Yes... but there were also acceptable reasons a person could opt out. Mainly, if you had a valid medical, or in this case, a religious reason to be exempt. Seeing a way to drum up business and make headlines to benefit a political run, at least one Oklahoma preacher is now supposedly selling that religious exemption to the masses.
RELIGION
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy