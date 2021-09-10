Farm Report: Bees, Trash Pandas and 66ers All Fall Despite Hot Bats

This Week in the Minors: MJ Melendez trying out 3B while hitting 35th homer; Bobby Witt, Jr. angling to be player of the month twice in row; Quad Cities hits 70 wins ‘This Week in the Minors’ is our weekly look at notable performances from all over the system, from big-name prospects and less-heralded guys alike. The mission is to answer this simple question: “Who had a good week?” Today, we’ll cover results from Tuesday, August 31 through Sunday, September 5. AAA Omaha Storm Chasers (61-47) schedule | roster Omaha went 4-3 in a crucial series against the Toledo Mud Hens (DET) with first place on the line. Omaha closed a 2-game deficit and even tied the Mud Hens for first with a Saturday win, but lost a heartbreaker on Sunday to fall back to a game behind. MJ Melendez split time between catcher and third base, debuting at the latter on Tuesday. As a batter, he had a great week, going 8-for-21 with two home runs and a triple. Melendez also drew seven walks, is on a 9-game hit streak, and.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO