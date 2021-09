Body TULSA -- The Ponca City Lady Cats led briefly Thursday night, but in the end succumbed to Tulsa Union 14-4 in a district softball contest. Ponca City scored a run in the first inning and another in the third to lead 2-0. But then Union tied the score with two in the third and then bombarded the Lady Cats with four runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Ponca City picked up two additional runs in the fourth.

