CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Native Americans draft redistricting proposals in New Mexico

kanw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Native American communities across New Mexico are putting the finishing touches on proposed redistricting maps aimed at greater self-determination in future public elections. Participants in a redistricting commission for New Mexico's Indigenous pueblo communities said Friday that map proposals may be finalized as soon as next week. The maps will be submitted to a seven-member Citizen Redistricting Commission that is reviewing and vetting redistricting maps for the Legislature, which can adopt recommendations or start from scratch. The state is home to 23 federally recognized tribes with growing political clout on the state and national level.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Legislature#Ap
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy