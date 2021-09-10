Join us for an urban nature walk and discussion
Explore public art and nature along Pittsburgh’s riverfronts. You’re invited to join Riverlife’s Urban Nature Walk and Discussion on Friday, October 1, 2021!. We will be joined by Future Green Studio, the Powdermill Nature Reserve, and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy for this special event featuring Invisible Ecologies, the public art installation and wildlife habitat by Future Green Studio in partnership with Clear Story, Riverlife, and The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.riverlifepgh.org
Comments / 0