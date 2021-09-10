Join us for an urban nature walk and discussion

West Virginians are used to wild weather; we’ve seen our fair share of it the past few years. But hang on to your hats and dust off your winter jackets, because the crazy weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. According to the recently released Farmers’ Almanac predictions for the winter of 2021-2022, West Virginia should expect unseasonably cold temperatures all the way through March, including some polar temperature swings that will leave us cranking up the heat!

