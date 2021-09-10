Big 12 votes to add BYU, Houston, UCF, Cincinnati to conference
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Big 12 voted on Friday to accept BYU, Houston, UCF, and Cincinnati into the conference. In a statement, the conference said the vote was unanimous for adding the four programs into the Big 12. This occurs less than two months after the shocking news that Texas and Oklahoma were leaving the conference to head to the SEC by 2025. This left the Big 12 in a tough situation in finding replacements for those programs.www.wtok.com
