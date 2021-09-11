20 Questions With Roger Sanchez: The House Icon on the 20th Anniversary of 'His Enduring Hit Another Chance'

Two decades ago this week, Roger Sanchez's "Another Chance" was well on its way to becoming the biggest hit of the New York house legend's career. Released in July of 2001, the song was swirl of disco strings, 4/4 beats, a wistful melody and lyrics (sampled from Toto's 1983 hit "I Won't Hold You Back") that ruminated on what would happen if one was, simply, given another chance to love. Altogether, the track was dreamy, transportive, memorable and just a little bit melancholy. (A sweet, also sort of sad video from director Philippe Andre turned up the dial on this nostalgia even more. Check Sanchez's cameo at the 1:22 minute mark.) In clubs, "Another Chance" worked early in the set, at peak time and at the afterhours. Two decades later, it functions just as well.