CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

20 Questions With Roger Sanchez: The House Icon on the 20th Anniversary of 'His Enduring Hit Another Chance'

By Katie Bain
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo decades ago this week, Roger Sanchez's "Another Chance" was well on its way to becoming the biggest hit of the New York house legend's career. Released in July of 2001, the song was swirl of disco strings, 4/4 beats, a wistful melody and lyrics (sampled from Toto's 1983 hit "I Won't Hold You Back") that ruminated on what would happen if one was, simply, given another chance to love. Altogether, the track was dreamy, transportive, memorable and just a little bit melancholy. (A sweet, also sort of sad video from director Philippe Andre turned up the dial on this nostalgia even more. Check Sanchez's cameo at the 1:22 minute mark.) In clubs, "Another Chance" worked early in the set, at peak time and at the afterhours. Two decades later, it functions just as well.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
djmag.com

Roger Sanchez shares ‘Another Chance’ remix by Oliver Heldens: Listen

Roger Sanchez has shared a new remix of his track 'Another Chance'. Enlisting Dutch DJ and producer Oliver Heldens, the legendary New York-born artist has shared the new remix as part of the ongoing celebrations marking two decades since the original single's release. Speaking about the remix, Sanchez said: “I'm...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Oliver Heldens Remixes House Classic ‘Another Chance’

Oliver Heldens is back yet again, and does not disappoint. He remixed the iconic Roger Sanchez track, ‘Another Chance‘. Overall, the track is very heartwarming and upbeat. Just like in the original version, gentle vocals start the track off. The Heldens version, however, is reconstructed with a beautiful, synth-ridden drop. Soft piano instrumentals from the original version make it into the track about halfway in and slow the song down right before jumping back into speedier synths. The remix retains the happy feel and essence of the original 2001 version while adding in synths and a more fast-paced vibe.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Heldens
Person
Roger Sanchez
talesbuzz.com

Another Clue – Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s Friend Comes Forward With Major Inconsistency!

Another clue has been uncovered in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, and things are looking even more suspicious. As we’ve been reporting, the YouTuber was reported missing last weekend, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case. The couple had been traveling across the country together and living in a van, which Brian drove — alone — back to his family’s home in Florida shortly before Gabby’s family reported her disappearance.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Dance Music#Toto#Stateside#Horse Meat Disco#Dutch#Ministry Of Sound#First Choice
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
Amomama

Two Albino Sisters Who Are 12 Years Apart Stun Everyone with Their Rare Beauty

Their dazzling radiance has taken over their entire country as these two sisters now illuminate the modeling world with their distinctive and breath-taking looks. Two albino sisters have captured the gaze of their home country Kazakhstan. 2-year-old Kamila Kalaganova and her older sister, 14-year-old Asel Kalaganova, have gained notoriety in the modeling industry, with everyone wanting to take their picture.
CELEBRITIES
kldjfb.xyz

An Indigenous TikTok user in the Amazon posted a video of herself eating beetle larva. Now she has 6 million followers.

TATUYO INDIGENOUS COMMUNITY, Brazil - In the middle of the Amazon forest, along the banks of the Rio Negro, a young woman in face paint was bored. The coronavirus pandemic had cut off the flow of visitors, further isolating this Indigenous village, accessible only by boat. So Cunhaporanga Tatuyo, 22, was passing her days, phone in hand, trying to learn the ways of TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Sha’Carri Richardson Seemingly Responds to Usain Bolt Telling Her to ‘Talk Less, Train Harder’

Sha’Carri Richardson is in the headlines again after Usain Bolt offered up a few words of advice to the U.S. sprinter in a recent interview. “I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much … If you talk that big talk you have to back it up,” Bolt said to The Post. “So just train hard and focus on that and try to come back do it and then talk about it.”
SPORTS
Page Six

Bravo axes this season’s ‘Real Housewives of New York’ reunion

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New York” will have one less spectacle this season. “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network tells Page Six.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy