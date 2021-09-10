CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Expected Visit List: Ole Miss vs Austin Peay

By Yancy Porter
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend is the home opener for the football program. There will be a handful of key visitors for the "big three" programs at Ole Miss Saturday:. The Rebels are looking to sign a "plug and play" offensive tackle with the possibility that Nick Broeker or Jeremy James goes in the draft. They have their eyes set on a couple of jucos. One of those players is Percy Lewis. The Oregon commit out of Miss Gulf Coast CC has it in the works to make it over Saturday for the game. Nothing is 100% yet, but don't be surprised if the nation's No. 1 juco prospect is in town Saturday.

247sports.com

