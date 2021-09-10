Making And Breaking Eye Contact Makes Conversation More Engaging
Summary: Study reveals a correlation between instances of eye contact and higher levels of engagement during conversations. Making eye contact repeatedly when you’re talking to someone is common, but why do we do it? When two people are having a conversation, eye contact occurs during moments of “shared attention” when both people are engaged, with their pupils dilating in synchrony as a result, according to a Dartmouth study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.neurosciencenews.com
