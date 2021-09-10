CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making And Breaking Eye Contact Makes Conversation More Engaging

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Study reveals a correlation between instances of eye contact and higher levels of engagement during conversations. Making eye contact repeatedly when you’re talking to someone is common, but why do we do it? When two people are having a conversation, eye contact occurs during moments of “shared attention” when both people are engaged, with their pupils dilating in synchrony as a result, according to a Dartmouth study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Best Life

Doing This One Thing in a Conversation Makes You More Attractive, Study Says

Scouring your closet for an outfit. Obsessing over your grooming or makeup. Perfecting your witty banter. For as long as dating has been a social ritual, people have worked tirelessly at improving their odds in the search for love. But according to a study, there's one surprising thing you can do in a conversation that might make you instantly more attractive. Read on to see what habit might be giving you a leg up while searching for romance.
scitechdaily.com

Making (and Breaking) Eye Contact Repeatedly Makes Conversation More Engaging

Ladders

The simple eye contact trick you should use in every conversation

You’ve heard it time and time again before an important meeting with a new client or big interview for a lucrative new position: Make eye contact! After all, no one wants to do business with someone who can’t even look at others directly. Shyness isn’t always a negative, but bravado and confidence is the name of the game when it comes to building connections and career building.
Neuroscience News

People Synchronize Heart Rates While Listening Attentively to Stories

Summary: Heart rate synchronization occurs, even when people listen to a story alone, when paying attention to certain points of a story. People often unconsciously synchronize bodily functions like heartbeat and breathing when they share an experience, such as a live performance or have a personal conversation. According to a new study, subjects’ heart rates synchronize even if they are just listening to a story by themselves, and this synchronization only occurs when the subjects are paying attention to the story.
Neuroscience News

Your Brain Learns to Steer Your Attention Away From Disturbing Sounds

Summary: Researchers shed light on how the brain responds to unexpected sounds. Most people who have been students can recognize this: You have managed to put down your phone with all its visual and audio alerts that try to tell you that you’re missing out on something exciting. Now you will finally find peace of mind in the study hall, concentrate on the syllabus, on what is important.
Neuroscience News

Study Pinpoints the Uncertainty of Our Working Memory

Summary: Brain areas associated with working memory also gauge the quality and uncertainty of memories. Researchers reveal details about the neural mechanisms of working memory that allow us to make decisions based on our certainty of memories. Source: NYU. The human brain regions responsible for working memory content are also...
Neuroscience News

LSD-Triggered Altered Behaviors Linked to Abnormal Brain Communication

Summary: Altered behaviors associated with LSD may be caused by a reduction in the normal communication between the hippocampus and visual cortex. Lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD, is a potent hallucinogen that alters the perception of reality. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have discovered changes in the brain, triggered by the drug, that may explain the profound altered behavior associated with LSD, helping to understand how the brain generates behavior.
Neuroscience News

Can Cocoa Consumption Help Us Age Better?

Summary: Cocoa consumption could reduce inflammation and epigenetic aging, ultimately reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and other diseases associated with aging. Source: Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. Whether consuming cocoa, known to be packed with powerful antioxidants that protect our cells from damage, helps us age better,...
Neuroscience News

Body Clock Off-Schedule? Prebiotics May Help

Summary: Prebiotics can help stabilize sleep/wake patterns following circadian rhythm disruptions. Whether it’s from jetting across time zones, pulling all-nighters at school or working the overnight shift, chronically disrupting our circadian rhythm—or internal biological clocks—can take a measurable toll on everything from sleep, mood and metabolism to risk of certain diseases, mounting research shows.
Neuroscience News

No, Stress Isn’t Always Bad. Here’s How to Harness It

Summary: Reinterpreting stress response as performance-enhancing makes people less anxious and improves general wellbeing, researchers report. Sweaty palms during a job interview. Racing heartbeat before the walk down the aisle. Stomach pains ahead of a final exam. Many of us have experienced a classic stress response in new, unusual, or high-pressure circumstances.
Neuroscience News

How Scents Take On Meaning

Summary: The olfactory system works in combination with the brain’s reward and aversion systems in both learning and memory formation. Researchers studied how the processing of scents affects structures in the brain. They used electrical impulses to stimulate the olfactory bulbs of test animals. Then, they analysed the activity in the olfactory cortex, where olfactory stimuli are processed.
Neuroscience News

True Behavior of Dopamine Will Reshape How We Treat Psychiatric Diseases and Addiction

Summary: A new study finds dopamine increases responses to stressful stimuli, not just pleasurable ones. The findings could have implications for the treatment of mental health disorders and addiction. Source: Vanderbilt University. Pioneering research shows that dopamine levels increase in response to stressful stimuli, and not just pleasurable ones, potentially...
therapist.say.what

Explosive Childhood Mood Disorders: Differences in Behavior and Emotions

Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder: The Mimicker. A childhood disorder that tends to mimic other disorders is Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder (DMDD). DMDD is defined in the DSM-V as severe, recurring temper outbursts that can occur verbally or behaviorally and are disproportionate in intensity or duration to the provocation.
psychologytoday.com

Want More Engaging Conversations? Make and Break Eye Contact

Not making any eye contact during a conversation prevents people from feeling connected and getting on the same wavelength. However, too much eye contact may interfere with conversational flow by making it harder for each person to generate new ideas. A recent study found that making (and breaking) eye contact...
