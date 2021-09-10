CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

DDPYoga Sale: 20% off

moneytalksnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave 20% on DVDs or a 1-year app membership, of this infrequently discounted program, with coupon code "SUMMERSALE". Shop Now at DDPYoga Tips Posted by India. Why does she love this deal? "I stumbled upon this while watching "The Resurrection of Jake the Snake" shortly after it first came out. I eventually got around to ordering it for myself. I was not disappointed. I found it MUCH easier to follow than other yoga workouts I had tried, and effective for me. DDP himself is a whole lot more relatable for me than most instructors I have encountered (and he's funny). I like that he incorporates calisthenics, dynamic resistance, and more, into it. ("It ain't your mama's yoga!") Plus, I didn't have to already be a yoga expert to do it."

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Get a full-body workout at home with kettlebells on sale for 20% off

Need a reason to wear all the cute workout clothes you’ve amassed during the pandemic? Working out at home has never been easier and more convenient now that most of us have ditched the commute. And if you don’t have a ton of space to spare for items like treadmills or ellipticals, there’s no need to worry. Kettlebells are a compact piece of workout equipment that can give you great results. The 4KG Synergee Cast Iron Kettlebells are currently on sale for 20% and can revolutionize your at home workouts without sacrificing space for just $29.95.
WORKOUTS
CBoardingGroup

Labor Day Mattress Sale features big discounts (some up to 67% off); some hotel-style beds on sale too

If you are still sleeping on that old crusty mattress you’ve been meaning to replace for the last 11 years, Wayfair’s Labor Day mattress sale might be the deal to push you over the edge. Indeed, this holiday weekend shoppers can find great discounts on many mattresses – including some as high as 67% off. Shoppers can also purchase the Hilton Bed on sale as well, popular with many travelers who like the get the hotel experience at home.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Toontrack MIDI Sale: 20% off

Toontrack drops a whole range of MIDI packs for EZDrummer, Superior Drummer, EZKeys, and EZBass drop to $23 apiece. Shop Now Tips Posted by Alan. Why does he love this deal? "I started using EZDrummer after watching Devin Townsend write and record a whole song with it (you can look it up on YouTube but it's too sweary for me to link here). I've since started using EZBass too, and they both make playing music in the comfortable, headphoned, judgement-free confines of my home office (read: bedroom) a lot more rewarding." Features [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnQN3cX4Csc&w=350&h=199]
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

FeelYourSound offers up to 20% OFF on composing tools in Autumn Sale

FeelYourSound has announced the launch of some Autumn Deals, with savings of up to 20% on single products and bundles. Sundog Song Studio: Stand-alone songwriting solution which lets you create complete songs quickly. ChordPotion: VSTi and AU plug-in that transform simple chords into impressive new phrases instantly. MelodicFlow: Scales and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Workouts#Ddpyoga#Summersale
moneytalksnews.com

IKEA Fall Sale: Up to 40% off

Save on bedding, desks, lamps, and much more. Shop Now at IKEA Tips Availability is limited by ZIP code. Pickup in store to save on delivery fees. Pictured is the Ikea Odgear Chair in Blue for $75 ($14 off).
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Walmart Fall Sale: This Peloton Dupe Is on Sale for 20% Off

Walmart is having its own mega-sale for this fall. Among their deals the Echelon Connect Sport indoor cycling bike, a Peloton dupe, is over 20% off at the Walmart Fall Sale. The Echelon bike regularly retails for $600. During Walmart's Fall Sale you can score a huge deal and buy one for just under $500, no coupon code needed. Thats a $100 savings and a fraction of the price of a Peloton-branded stationary bike. Purchase includes a free 30-day membership to Echelon's fitness program, Echelon United. When you join Echelon United, you also gain access to Echelon's FitPass, which gives you access to live and on-demand classes including HIIT and yoga.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

NuFACE Devices Are 20% Off at SkinStore's Fall Sale

If you've been wanting to try the popular NuFace devices, now's the time to buy one! SkinStore -- the go-to online store for finding premium skincare formulas and technologies -- is offering a 20% discount on NuFace devices and other products. NuFACE, the award-winning brand beloved by stars like Jennifer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Norwalk Hour

Amazon has a sale for fashionable sorcerers: 35% off leather bags and journals

Whether you’re a leather lover or someone who’s watched "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" one too many times, Amazon’s 35% off sale on toiletry bags, duffel bags, and leather journals has something for everyone. Particularly sorcerers, but everyone. Hand Painted Tree of Life Leather Journal Diary Notebook Men...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
India
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
toolfarm.com

Sale: Krotos Bundle Sale – 30% Off All Bundles – Limited Time Only

Krotos is offering 30% off all Bundle purchases and upgrades, this is over and above the already generous discount over buying all the individual plugins and SFX libraries. This is a limited time offer. Krotos Bundle Sale – 30% Off. Equip your studio with the world’s most powerful sound design...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Aussie Deals: A Free Far Cry and up to 75% Off in a Ubistore Sale!

Ubisoft has sprung some proper bargains on us today. Most of those concern PC folks, though I have found a few choice savings on Nintendo Switch as well. Fellow retroholics such as myself should pay attention to the Sega classics going for 50% off on Xbox. Shrewd Sony shoppers should also take note that the upgrade path for Horizon Forbidden West has been altered in their favour...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Amazing mattress sale takes $210 off top-rated mattress

The Labor Day weekend is in full swing and one of our favorite mattresses featured in our best mattress guide is now on sale. As part of its Labor Day mattress sale, Saatva is taking $210 off purchases of $1,000. via this link. That's the biggest dollar-off discount they've offered...
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

Athleta Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Leggings, Shorts and More

The summer sales don't stop after Labor Day weekend. Athleta is having a huge sale and the brand is offering up to 60% off on hundreds of items across categories on the Athleta website. Athleta is known for their activewear made from sustainable materials. Athleta designs combine style and function...
APPAREL
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Apollo Sound sample packs on sale at up to 70% OFF at Loopmasters

Loopmasters has launched a limited time sale on Apollo Sound, offering its sample packs at a discounted priced for a few days only. Apollo Sound is an ambitious, global team of sound designers, electronic musicians, beat makers and music producers. Their mission: to make the dopest sounds possible. The sale...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

RealiDrums drum instrument for Kontakt on sale at 50% OFF

Realitone has announced a limited time promotion on RealiDrums, offering a 50% discount on the virtual drum instrument for Kontakt and the free Kontakt Player. RealiDrums features 42 different snares, 7 kicks, 7 hi hats, and 50 cymbals. It also comes with an interactive groove generator, including complexity sliders for each element, so the user can tailor a beat to fit their needs.
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

$16 for members

That's the best deal we could find by $9 and an excellent price for a name brand blanket of this size. Buy Now at Columbia Tips Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Features measures 50" x 60"
SHOPPING
ABC7 Chicago

Labor Day kicks off great month for sales

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, but also a great month to snag some amazing deals!. According to Consumer Reports, now is a great time to get items to improve your home. Great news if you love to host weekend football parties. You can score big on outdoor...
SHOPPING
themanual.com

The Amazon Off to College Sale Is in Full Swing — Here Are the Best Deals

School is now well underway, which means you’ve figured out all of the things you forgot to get in preparation. Not to worry, as Amazon is having a last-minute Off to College sale for all the details you might have overlooked, along with awesome products to make your school year better. From ballpoint pens to robot vacuums, AA batteries to AirPods, everything you need for academic success is on sale now. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on back-to-school products going on now.
EDUCATION
geekspin

OnePlus Labor Day sales continues with $120 off Pro bundle

Missed out on Labor Day sales? You still have a chance to grab a new OnePlus device with a discount as the company extends its sale prices. From now until September, users can get their hands on OnePlus 9-series devices bundled with the company’s latest true wireless headphones, the OnePlus Buds Pro.
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

Macy's Mattress Sale: At least 50% off

Save on almost 1,500 items, with pillows starting from $29, and mattresses from $167. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Many models come with a free box spring. Shipping starts from $149 (select room of choice delivery). Pictured is the Sealy Essentials Joyfulness 8.5" Twin Firm Mattress for $177 ($302 off).
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy