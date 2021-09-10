Global citizens, teen US Open finalists have fans all over

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu first met Leylah Fernandez at a tournament for players 12 and under. They shared a connection to Canada, where Fernandez lived and Raducanu was born. But the teenagers have much more in common — maybe more than they realized. They will attract an audience to their U.S. Open women’s final Saturday that extends far beyond the fans who will be at Arthur Ashe Stadium after a year away. Both have Asian mothers, with Raducanu’s father from Romania and Fernandez’s from Ecuador. Beyond terrific tennis players, the teenagers are citizens of the world.

