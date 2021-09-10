Novavax expects to make available at least 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022
(Reuters) – Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said on Friday at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine would be available in 2022. The company, which in June announced its vaccine was more than 90% effective in a late-stage U.S.-based clinical trial, said it was on track to file an application for emergency use of its vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter.wtvbam.com
