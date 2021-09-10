CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Novavax expects to make available at least 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said on Friday at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine would be available in 2022. The company, which in June announced its vaccine was more than 90% effective in a late-stage U.S.-based clinical trial, said it was on track to file an application for emergency use of its vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter.

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Doses#Vaccine Trial#Reuters#Novavax Inc#The European Commission
AFP

Moderna Covid vaccine edges Pfizer in new US research

A new study released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday is the latest to suggest the Moderna Covid vaccine confers better long-term protection against hospitalization than Pfizer. There is accumulating research suggesting the Moderna vaccine's superiority over the Pfizer vaccine, including a previous CDC studies released last week. 
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
wtvbam.com

Brazil police raid pharmaceutical firm amid Senate vaccine probe

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian federal police raided the offices of Precisa Medicamentos, a Brazil-based pharmaceutical company, on Friday as part of a probe into potential irregularities in procuring COVID-19 vaccines from India’s Bharat Biotech, according to a statement from the senators handling the investigation. The raid was authorized...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

Boom for banks as M&A and pandemic boost corporate FX needs

LONDON (Reuters) – A boom in corporate dealmaking, surging input costs and a focus on short-term cash flows in the pandemic have sent companies rushing to hedge their currency exposures this year, giving a boost to banks that sell foreign exchange products. Corporate treasurers say the pandemic, which sent revenues...
MARKETS
The Independent

EU earmarks 30 billion euros for health crisis agency

The European Union said Thursday that it will fund its new heath preparedness and rapid response agency to the tune of 30 billion euros ($35 billion) over the next half dozen years, even pushing it higher if individual efforts from the member nations and private sector are taken into account. Caught off guard by the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the 27-nation bloc long lagged behind the U.S. and Britain in vaccination rates before regrouping and meeting its goal of having 70% of EU adults vaccinated this summer.With Thursday's official launch of the Health Emergency Preparedness...
PUBLIC HEALTH
My Clallam County

Nearly 74% of eligible Americans have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

(NEW YORK) — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 655,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc27.com

FDA works to make COVID-19 vaccines available for younger children

(WHTM) — The FDA says it is working around the clock to make COVID-19 vaccines available to younger children as millions return to classrooms and pediatric cases surge across the country. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy