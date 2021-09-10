Novavax expects to make available at least 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022

The European Union said Thursday that it will fund its new heath preparedness and rapid response agency to the tune of 30 billion euros ($35 billion) over the next half dozen years, even pushing it higher if individual efforts from the member nations and private sector are taken into account. Caught off guard by the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the 27-nation bloc long lagged behind the U.S. and Britain in vaccination rates before regrouping and meeting its goal of having 70% of EU adults vaccinated this summer.With Thursday's official launch of the Health Emergency Preparedness...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO