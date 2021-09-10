CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PlayStation 5 Showcase Recap: Spider-Man 2, KOTOR, Wolverine, God of War, More

By Chris Walker
nerdreactor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNerd Reactor may earn a commission from the links on our site. This past Thursday, September 9, 2021, Playstation held a showcase to give us a look at new upcoming games both from 3rd parties and directly from Playstation Studios. Just over 40 minutes long, the online streaming event gave us a look at 18 games. Some of these titles we knew were coming, others were revealed for the very first time.

nerdreactor.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Trailer Revealed by PlayStation

Sony's next chapter in the God of War series called God of War: Ragnarok made a somewhat unexpected appearance during the PlayStation Showcase event which took place on Thursday. This PlayStation-focused presentation was what some may consider the only real look at the game we've gotten though since the first reveal from September 2020 only showed the God of War symbol with an ominous message attached.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Spider-Man studio Insomniac developing Wolverine game

Insomniac Games, developer of Spider-Man and Miles Morales, is making a Wolverine game. A teaser for the project was shown tonight during Sony's PlayStation Showcase, and a tease is all it really was. An accompanying PlayStation blog post states the game is still "very early in development". There's no word...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

God of War Creator Says First-Party Games Will Be at PlayStation Showcase 'With Flying Colours'

The man who spearheaded the creation and design of the original God of War is David Jaffe, also known for creating another beloved PlayStation series with Twisted Metal. Nowadays, he's put game design on ice and conducts live streams and YouTube videos on a regular basis. The ex-designer's outspoken behaviour isn't for everyone, but every now and then his connections and knowledge of the industry reveal some interesting bits and pieces. Case in point: next week's PlayStation Showcase.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Insomniac Games#Xbox Series X#Nerd Reactor#Playstation Studios#3rd Party#Kotor#Ccp Games#Eve Online#Project Eve#Na#Dungeons#Dragons#D D#Final Fantasy
Gamespot

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Teaser Trailer | PlayStation Showcase 2021

Insomniac Games is back with another installment in the Spider-Man saga, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The trailer showed off the iconic foe, Venom. This time around, Miles Morales and Peter Parker will be swinging and fighting side-by-side. The game is expected to launch in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Everything announced at the PlayStation Showcase 2021 — Wolverine, God of War: Ragnarok, more

After having skipped the E3 and Gamescom shows, Sony has finally held its big showcase event. Considering the company's slate over the next six months was looking bare, we were expecting some decently-sized announcements. The PlayStation Showcase not only had updates on previously announced games like God of War: Ragnarok, but it had some new games to announce, too. Here are all the games it revealed at the event.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
RPG
vitalthrills.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Guardians of the Galaxy & Wolverine Revealed

At the PlayStation Showcase 2021, Insomniac Games announced both Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, and Eidos-Montréal debuted the new story trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a sequel to the celebrated game Marvel’s Spider-Man and will be releasing in 2023. The new action-adventure game brings...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

God of War: Ragnarok should be the focus of the PlayStation Showcase 2021

God of War: Ragnarok was officially revealed just under a year ago in September 2020. It was considered brave, even at the time, to slap a 2021 release window at the end of the trailer. The Covid-19 pandemic was already causing havoc worldwide and especially within the games industry. As...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnarok Trailers Pull Enormous Numbers

Sony skipped all of the major conventions so far this year, deciding to host PlayStation Showcase 2021 on its own time – but did it make a difference to overall interest? Not a chance: the platform holder’s YouTube channel has been on fire since last night, with the livestream peaking at well over 600,000 concurrents and already attracting 2.8 million views. That’s without even mentioning the 270,000 who watched it in Japanese, and the various co-streams all around the web, including on platforms like Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation Showcase features Project Eve and more

If you missed the PlayStation Showcase yesterday you’ll be pleased to know that the full 40 minute presentation revealing all the new games you can expect on the PlayStation platform over the coming months has now been published to YouTube for your viewing pleasure. Check out the entire PlayStation Showcase embedded below to learn more about the upcoming Project Eve game, God of War Ragnarok, Deathloop, Gran Turismo 7, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection and more.
VIDEO GAMES
lrmonline.com

Hawkeye Trailer Reaction, KOTOR: Remake, God of War: Ragnarok, & Spider-Man 2 Game Trailer Reaction, And Shang-Chi Destroys The Box Office Trend In 2nd Weekend | Daily COG

Hawkeye Trailer Reaction, KOTOR: Remake, God of War: Ragnarok, & Spider-Man 2 Game Trailer Reaction, And Shang-Chi Destroys The Box Office Trend In 2nd Weekend | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. LRM‘s daily show is the flagship of LRM Online’s...
MOVIES
gaminginstincts.com

God of War: Ragnarok Showcases Character Art

Yesterday at the Playstation Showcase we finally got our first major look at the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok. For fans of the PlayStation 4 predecessor, the game looks to offer up much of the same, showcasing Kratos and his son Atreus battling their way through Fimbulwinter with Ragnarok right around the corner.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy