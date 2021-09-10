PlayStation 5 Showcase Recap: Spider-Man 2, KOTOR, Wolverine, God of War, More

Sony skipped all of the major conventions so far this year, deciding to host PlayStation Showcase 2021 on its own time – but did it make a difference to overall interest? Not a chance: the platform holder’s YouTube channel has been on fire since last night, with the livestream peaking at well over 600,000 concurrents and already attracting 2.8 million views. That’s without even mentioning the 270,000 who watched it in Japanese, and the various co-streams all around the web, including on platforms like Twitch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO