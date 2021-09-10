Five Questions, Intern Edition: Tania M. Ríos Marrero, 2021 Junior Fellow
I am a graduate student in the Master of Library and Information Science program at the University of Washington Information School and anticipating graduation in Spring 2022. In the last few years, I have become increasingly interested in the ways librarianship intersects with the digital humanities, and with Caribbean digital studies in particular. Before pursuing this path, I was working as a community organizer at the Free Library of Philadelphia, where I built programs, organized events, and facilitated stronger connections and collaborations between neighborhood library staff and community members.blogs.loc.gov
