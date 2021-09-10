CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

1 shot in N. Harris County and search underway for two gunmen, authorities say

By FOX 26 Staff
fox26houston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRING, Texas - Officials are investigating what led up to a shooting Friday in north Harris County, where a young man was hit and two other men are on the run. It happened in the 22100 block of Moss Falls in Spring, Texas. That's where deputies with Harris Co. Constable Pct. 4 say two men, wearing white t-shirts, one in blue shorts and the other in black shorts shot an unidentified man, 20.

