In Coast You Missed It 9/10/21

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 8 days ago


Alien implants, the power of dreams, and using night vision technology to spot UFOs were among the riveting realms explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about a vivid new look at the Tasmanian Tiger, a massive statue being relocated in China, and a jar of Elvis' hair that fetched a huge sum at auction. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.

www.coasttocoastam.com



Universe Today

Something big Just hit Jupiter!

In 1994, the Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 (SL9) impacted Jupiter, which had captured the comet shortly before (and broken apart by its gravity). The event became a media circus as it was the first direct observation of an extraterrestrial collision of Solar System objects. The impact was so powerful that it left scars that endured for months and were more discernible than Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.
ASTRONOMY
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Viral 'Beaning' Craze Sweeps Britain

Authorities in England are sounding the alarm over a strange trend that started with a bizarre case of baked bean vandalism earlier this summer and has now become a bonafide craze throughout the country. The weirdness began earlier back in August when police in the community of Wonersh alerted residents to a situation wherein someone was dousing cars and doorsteps with the syrupy side dish. At the time, the messy prank appeared to be an isolated incident, but in recent weeks the mischief has taken on a life of its own thanks to troublemakers on TikTok who have copied the original stunt and posted videos of their handiwork on the social media site using the hashtag 'beanbandits.'
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
editorials24.com

Woman eating fast-food hamburger bites into rotting finger

This fast-food restaurant literally gave her the finger. A Bolivian woman will likely never look at “finger food” the same way again after she allegedly bit into a burger and ended up chomping on a decomposing human finger. A video of the revolting find is currently blowing up online, Newsflash reported.
RESTAURANTS
Andrei Tapalaga

The Queen Who Died Because No One Was Allowed To Touch Her

The way that some royalties have died in the past is quite questionable and mysterious, however when it comes to deaths that could have been easily averted the cake goes to Queen Sunandha Kumariratana from the 19th century. The queen as well as her daughter and son were as some historians mention “destined” too early death due to a law implied towards the royalties from Thailand.
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Art Bell Vault: Jesus in North America & the Jamison Psychic Twins

Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault, offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings are a pair of classic programs, beginning with a fascinating show from 1/5/1999 wherein Art spoke to investigative mythologist William Henry, who posited that Jesus visited North America around 2,000 years ago in order to "spread a secret message and hide an ancient device" that may have been some kind of dimensional gateway.
VISUAL ART
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

New Bioscience Company Raises $15 Million to Revive Woolly Mammoth

Boasting a whopping $15 million in funding, a newly formed bioscience company hopes to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction. Dubbed 'Colossal,' the organization is reportedly spearheaded by technology entrepreneur Ben Lamm and Harvard geneticist George Church. The first stage of the ambitious project will be centered around producing a hybrid creature, of sorts, comprised of Asian elephant DNA that has been infused with woolly mammoth genes that are responsible for the animal's iconic hairy coat and bodily characteristics that allow it to withstand freezing temperatures. Ultimately, Church explained, "our goal is to make a cold-resistant elephant, but it is going to look and behave like a mammoth."
INDUSTRY
kalw.org

Almanac - Friday 9/10/21

112 days remain until the end of the year. and sunset will be at 7:23:45 pm. We will have 12 hours and 35 minutes of daylight today. The solar transit will be at 1:05:51 pm. The first low tide will be at 7:26 am at 1.17 feet. The next high...
southseattleemerald.com

The Morning Update Show — 9/10/21

The Morning Update Show — hosted by Trae Holiday and The Big O (Omari Salisbury) — is the only weekday news and information livestream that delivers culturally relevant content to the Pacific Northwest’s urban audience. Omari and Trae analyze the day’s local and national headlines as well as melanin magic in our community. Watch live every weekday at 11 a.m. on any of the following channels, hosted by Converge Media: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Periscope, and whereweconverge.com.
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Divers Find No Sign of Legendary Amber Room in Sunken Nazi Steamer Ship

An exhaustive search of a sunken Nazi steamer ship suspected of possibly containing the Amber Room came up short with divers finding no sign of the legendary lost treasure. Discovered off the coast of Poland last autumn, the vessel known as Karlsruhe emerged as an intriguing albeit unexpected candidate for the final resting place of the ornate gold and wooden paneling that was pilfered from a Russian palace by the Nazis during WII and then lost during the chaos of the war's end. However, the nearly year-long saga has seemingly come to a close with the sunken ship being yet another dead end in the decades-long search for the Amber Room.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Elton John Reschedules European Farewell Tour Dates Due to Hip Injury

Elton John is postponing the European dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to 2023 after injuring his hip during the summer, the singer announced in a statement. “At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” John wrote in a message posted to his social media on Thursday. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get...
CELEBRITIES
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

