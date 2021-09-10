In Coast You Missed It 9/10/21

Authorities in England are sounding the alarm over a strange trend that started with a bizarre case of baked bean vandalism earlier this summer and has now become a bonafide craze throughout the country. The weirdness began earlier back in August when police in the community of Wonersh alerted residents to a situation wherein someone was dousing cars and doorsteps with the syrupy side dish. At the time, the messy prank appeared to be an isolated incident, but in recent weeks the mischief has taken on a life of its own thanks to troublemakers on TikTok who have copied the original stunt and posted videos of their handiwork on the social media site using the hashtag 'beanbandits.'

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO