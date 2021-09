DENVER (CBS4) – Visit Denver confirmed Wednesday that some conventions and meetings for the rest of the year have been canceled because of concerns related to the delta variant. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism will continue in 2022, according to the mayor, who projects in his new budget that the industry will still not return to 2019 levels. “We have had a small percentage cancel, mainly attributed to projected lack of attendance due to delta variant fears and travel restrictions,” said Rachel Benedick, Visit Denver executive vice president of convention sales and services in a statement provided to...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO